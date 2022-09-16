High Peak man and Buxton charity recognised at prestigious awards

Chelmorton man David Bamforth and the charity Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled (RDA) were both honoured at the BBC Radio Derby Making a Difference Awards.

David, who has raised more than £20,000 to help people with the same incurable blood cancer he has, was named fundraiser of the year, receiving the news live on air on Sunday, September 4.

Diagnosed with myeloma last September, David and his friends and family launched a campaign which has so far raised £21,885 towards the work of Myeloma UK and vital research towards a cure.

David with son Sam, front left, and the rest of his bike ride team.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old said: “I was absolutely shocked, speechless and emotional when I heard about the award.

“It was just the icing on the cake to get a nomination, recognising myeloma as a disease and Myeloma UK as a charity.”

The centrepiece of the fundraising push was a 50-mile bike ride from Scarborough to Whitby in April, with David leading a peloton of 20 for the entire distance despite breathing problems which remained from bouts of Covid and pneumonia while he underwent cancer treatment.

He also held a series of fundraising raffles and smaller events, including a bake sale with his seven-year-old neighbour Grace which netted more than £1,000.

Fundraising star David Bamforth.

David said: “It’s amazing to be recognised for our efforts but I would like to dedicate it to every single person that has helped organise events. Anyone who has donated or contributed in any way.

“Without these people there wouldn’t have been any fundraising. I am so grateful to everyone that has supported and sent positive messages to me during the last year and continue to do so. I hope the money raised goes to help patients in the future suffering from this disease. We will continue to organise future events in between treatment and recovery.”

Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, myeloma is especially difficult to detect as symptoms, including back pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection, are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions. Early signs of David’s cancer were picked up by complete chance during a routine physical at work.

He said: “As you can imagine it has absolutely devastated not only myself but my wife Helen, Sam, my son, my parents, family and close friends. Telling everyone was by far the hardest thing I have ever had to do.

From left, Janine Frost, Julie Andrew, Pat Atkin and Janette Sykes of Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA, receiving the group’s award from Don Amott, owner of Don Amott Leisure Kingdom.

“For the first few weeks it was doom and gloom, and then it took a throwaway comment over a pint with a friend to decide we’d try and raise a thousand pounds. It all snowballed from there.”

While incurable, myeloma is treatable in the majority of cases to relieve the complications and symptoms it causes, extending and improving patients’ quality of life.

David underwent a stem cell transplant a few weeks ago and is currently in recovery from the operation, which he hopes will suppress the disease for several years.

To add to his fundraising total, see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/d-bamforth1.

The Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled (RDA) was highly commended in the community group category of the awards.

Janine Frost, who chairs the organisation and accepted the award, said: “This is a well-deserved pat on the back for all those involved, both past and present, who have tirelessly given – and continue to give – their time, expertise, fund-raising skills and energy to make a real difference to so many disabled people’s lives.”

The awards – in eight categories such as ‘great neighbour’, fundraiser, key worker and carer – were held to celebrate the radio station’s 50th anniversary year by spotlighting people who went the extra mile both during and after the pandemic.

The charity was highly commended by judges on the back of a momentous year at its base at Buxton Riding School, on Fern Farm.

Janine said: “It’s great news, not only for our founding members, including Pat Atkin and Julie Andrew, but also the scores of people who have made a massive contribution to the success of our group over the past 35 years – many of whom continue to help us provide regular and therapeutic riding sessions for everyone from toddlers to older people.

“They are all very much valued and too numerous to mention, but I would like to highlight the pivotal role my predecessor Wendy Howe had in kick-starting an ambitious fund-raising appeal to build a £180,000 covered arena at our base so that our riders can benefit whatever the capricious High Peak climate can throw at us.”

She added: “The fundraising took place largely before Covid, then during the pandemic two of our key supporters, Louise and Dave Thompson, owners of Buxton Riding School, toiled virtually round the clock to complete the groundwork so that the arena could be built and used as soon as possible after the lockdowns, when it was safe and appropriate to do so.”