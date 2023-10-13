High Peak landscaper makes it to the final of the ‘Oscars of the landscaping world’

A landscaper from New Mills has been shortlisted in the ‘biggest landscaping’ awards in the country.

Sean Gregory is up for a top national award for his landscape gardening. Photo Jason Chadwick

Sean Gregory has only been a landscaper for five years and is already at the top of his game and has made it to the final of the Pro Landscaper awards.

The 36-year-old said: “This is the biggest event in the industry - it’s the Oscars of the landscaping world and I’ve made it to the final.

“I can’t believe it. I've worked really hard to get where I am but I’m just stunned to have this level of recognition.”

Sean Gregory with his colleague Aaron Clubb. Photo Jason Chadwick

Sean has spent most of his working life as a welder but was never really happy.

He said: “It was a job, never a passion.

“I started doing gardens as a hobby and I realised I enjoyed it and it grew from there.”

Now five years later the self taught landscaper heads up 365 Landscaping and his projects have gained him national recognition.

He said: “This is one of the biggest shows in my field and even if I don't win, just being there will be a great springboard for my future.

“The sky’s the limit and I want to work at the royal flower shows like Tatton and Chelsea and keep going on to bigger and better projects and share my passion and work with people all over the country.”

Sean and 365 Landscaping has been selected for a big impact project under £50,000.

He said: “I work with clients and give them the dream they have had in their head for sometimes years at a time.

“Taking a dreary garden and creating a true outdoor living space and seeing customer’s reactions that’s why I do it.

“I love making people happy and I love doing what I do now.

“Even if I don’t win I will still be one of the top ten landscapers in the country which is still to be celebrated.”

Sean will be heading to London for the black tie gala where the winners of the Pro Landscape awards will be announced.