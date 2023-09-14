A joiner from Chapel-en-le-Frith has completed his first race - running a half marathon with a wheelbarrow - to raise awareness of the mental load faced by those in the construction industry.

Ben Brindley, a dad, a joiner and a runner suffers from anxiety and wanted to do something which highlights the mental strain faced by people in the construction industry every day.

So for the next year he will be doing Ben’s Wacky Races where he competes in a series of extreme challenges like climbing Snowdon or the Yorkshire Peaks all while carrying his wheelbarrow.

He said: “There is sadly so much stigma surrounding mental health especially in the construction trades and people are suffering.

Ben Brindley in his specially prepared wheel barrow. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Construction is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Every physical safety measure is taken to protect workers, yet in the UK and Ireland the industry loses two workers every working day, not to the physical dangers associated with the job, but to suicide.“As someone who has worked within the construction industry for most of my career and lived with anxiety for many years, this is something very personal to me.

“No person in crisis should be alone, working alone with the stresses and strains of managing a business, employing staff and supporting a family it can feel like a very lonely world.Ben came across the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and its Make It Visible campaign and knew it was something he wanted to support.He said: “I know how hard it can be.“I had a hernia operation and ten weeks off work to recover.“I felt so much pressure on me when I returned.

“I needed to get the business back up to where it was before I went off, I needed to provide for my family and it all got too much for me and I started to hide away from life which isn’t healthy.“I was worried about money, I was worried all the time but didn’t think there was anyone I could talk to.“It got to a point where I realised I was at breaking point and I needed help.”

Ben had therapy which helped him to deal with his mental health.

Ben Brindley getting ready for his fund raising challenges. Photo Jason Chadwick

The 40-year-old said: “I’m making it my mission to get people talking again because if I talk about what I have gone through it may help someone who is going through a similar problem and let them know they aren’t alone.”

Ben has now completed the first of his challenges for the year and took part in the Cheshire half marathon.

He said: “It was hot and humid but after pushing through it for the full 13.1 miles I completed it in 1:53:56 which is better than I anticipated but it was brutal all the way.

“I knew it was going to be tough but carrying the wheelbarrow for that long was harder than I thought it was, and I’m recovering from a chest infection so wasn’t on top form,

Ben Brindley getting ready for his fund raising challenges. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Although now the first one is done I feel less nervous about the year ahead but it is still quite daunting.”

Ben says since he started training for his races people have been stopping him in the street and asking him what he is doing.

“And that’s the point,” he said.

“Not only are we physically showing the mental load people carry we are starting the conversation about mental health.

“A problem shared may not be a problem halved but it is shared and talking really does help.

“People in construction, who are mostly older men, as a rule don’t chat about their feelings.

“People are ashamed of having feelings and thinking they can’t cope and think other people don’t want to hear about their worries but it doesn’t have to be that way and help is there.”While at the race Ben met up with the team from the Lighthouse’s Make it Visible Campaign.The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity is dedicated to the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families.

They provide a range of free proactive resources to support the industry.

Their free and confidential 24/7 Helpline and text HARDHAT service offers a range of information, guidance and support.

These services are complemented by their free Self Support App. They receive no public funding so rely on the industry to support their own'.

A spokesperson for Lighthouse said: “In 2022 more people than ever before reached out for our help and we supported 3421 families through difficult and challenging times, an increase of 23 per cent on the previous year.“Our caseworkers managed 1976 complex cases where multiple interventions were required to support those people who had a number of complex issues including financial difficulties, homelessness, family breakdowns and domestic abuse.”Launched in February 2022, the ‘Make It Visible on Site’ initiative has been hugely successful.

The spokesperson said: “This initiative has brought us into contact with some of our industry’s most vulnerable workers, including the trades and contractors.“We’ve visited 173 sites and engaged with almost 9000 site operatives across the UK and Ireland.“We know that our team has provided immediate safeguarding support to 25 people during their visits - 25 people who were ready to take the path of no return.“It is humbling to know that our work is literally saving lives.”

