High Peak interior designer - who has worked on projects in Dubai and Westminster - flourishing just three years after starting up
Jessica Crane from Jessica May Design started out as a one woman business three years ago now she employs a team of ten.
The 29-year-old who is based in Chinley said: “I love my job and feel lucky that every day I do something which makes me so happy.”
Jessica graduated in 2020 with a foundation degree with the intention of continuing her studies on to a BA degree.
However, she was contacted by a client and since then work has not stopped.
She said: “It was lockdown and I suddenly had an influx of people who needed my help.
“They had time and wanted to improve their home but couldn’t see the vision or finished product.”
She says some people think she just deals with the placement of cushions and candles but she says it is so much more than that.
“I see things people can’t,” she said.
“I’m very architecturally led so I create 3D models for my clients to see where the table and sofa will be and looking properly at the space.
“Sometimes this means flagging up issues and pointing out as much as they want a dining table and sofa they wouldn’t have the space for a table and to sit around it comfortably but we could build a breakfast bar instead and so I look for the solutions.
“We are there for every stage of the project from the bricks and mortar stage through to the very end.”
Her work is a mix of commercial and residential and has just finished an art deco apartment in Westminster and designed Deacon’s Bank, the new bar and restaurant in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
She said: “From the moment I started my studies nearly eight years ago, I had a vision: to create an interior design practice that brought young and enthusiastic minds together to develop a service that made waves for all the right reasons.
“And I’m so proud of my journey and how much I have achieved in such a short time and I’m excited for the future.”