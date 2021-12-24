High Peak heritage sites get Christmas boost with Government funding

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust has received £58,900 in the latest round of the Government's Culture Recovery Funding

Torr Vale Mills Limited in New Mills has been awarded £131,100 while the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust has received £58,900 in the third round of funding, announced last Friday.

In total, 126 organisations caring for historic sites will receive £14.8 million in continuity support grants and 12 organisations will receive almost £1 million in emergency grants as part of the latest round of funding.

Awards range from £6,300 to £1,012,900 and have been delivered by the Heritage Fund on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), in partnership with Historic England.

The money will be used by organisations to allow them to continue providing events and acitivities that educate and engage people with England’s heritage sites.

Grants will be used for a variety of purposes by organisations, including job retention and volunteer recruitment; work to ensure heritage sites are covid safe; the creation of digital heritage experiences to showcase exhibitions, trails and historic heritage online and ensuring restoration and renovation plans which had been put on hold because of the pandemic can be completed.

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "This latest round of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage provides a welcome Christmas boost for heritage organisations. With the situation changing daily, the funding will be crucial in helping heritage sites navigate their seasonal activities, ensuring the safety of their visitors and their communities."

Welcoming the news, High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “Both Torr Vale Mill and the Buxton Crescent are integral to the character of High Peak. I am thrilled that this funding will protect both sites for future generations to come.

“Not only can we learn so much from our shared heritage, but both sites provide valuable jobs and boost the local economy.