High Peak group takes e-scooter safety campaign into schools after teen's death
The community interest company is to deliver the message in sessions at local schools on behalf of Jacob’s Journey, beginning at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.
The initiative was launched by Manchester mum Carly Calland, whose son Jacob, 14, sustained fatal injuries riding on the back of a friend’s scooter when it crashed into a car in March.
A spokesperson for New Mills YCP said: “Meeting Carly and hearing Jacob’s story was heart-breaking but incredibly inspiring.
“We knew straight away that we had to help share her message — not just for Jacob, but to protect other young people in our communities.”
Carly has transformed her personal tragedy into a determined national campaign to protect other young lives, and created an 18-minute film, Jacob’s Journey – Life Over Death, to reach the widest possible audience.
Hoping to to prevent future deaths and ensure other families do not suffer the same devastating loss, Carly has also launched a petition calling for stronger regulations and increased public awareness around the risks posed by e-scooters.
To watch the film and support the campaign, go to youtu.be/4kE9JuC_C6E then petition.parliament.uk/petitions/727359, or jacobsjourney.net for more details.
