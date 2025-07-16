High Peak group takes e-scooter safety campaign into schools after teen's death

The New Mills Youth and Community Project has launched a new campaign warning High Peak school students about the potential dangers of e-scooters following the death of a teenager earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community interest company is to deliver the message in sessions at local schools on behalf of Jacob’s Journey, beginning at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.

The initiative was launched by Manchester mum Carly Calland, whose son Jacob, 14, sustained fatal injuries riding on the back of a friend’s scooter when it crashed into a car in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for New Mills YCP said: “Meeting Carly and hearing Jacob’s story was heart-breaking but incredibly inspiring.

Carly Calland with her son Jacob, who died in March while riding on the back of an e-scooter.

“We knew straight away that we had to help share her message — not just for Jacob, but to protect other young people in our communities.”

Carly has transformed her personal tragedy into a determined national campaign to protect other young lives, and created an 18-minute film, Jacob’s Journey – Life Over Death, to reach the widest possible audience.

Hoping to to prevent future deaths and ensure other families do not suffer the same devastating loss, Carly has also launched a petition calling for stronger regulations and increased public awareness around the risks posed by e-scooters.

To watch the film and support the campaign, go to youtu.be/4kE9JuC_C6E then petition.parliament.uk/petitions/727359, or jacobsjourney.net for more details.