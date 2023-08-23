As the University of Derby looks to resubmit the controversial application to convert High Peak Halls into an asylum centre, the local green party says the country should be doing more to support refugees and that Buxton could take in 100 people.

Earlier in the month the university withdrew the proposal to convert the former halls of residence into 274 rooms to be used by asylum seekers, just hours before the meeting to discuss the plans was due to take place.

Since then they have said they ‘still intend to re-purpose this building to accommodate non-students and we will revise and resubmit an application as soon as possible’.

Now the High Peak Green party has said the country needs to be doing more.

The High Peak green party thinks Buxton could take up to 100 refugees if plans to convert the former High Peak Halls into an asylum centre are approved. Pic Jason Chadwick

Party spokesperson Jane Reynolds said: “As hurricanes, storms, droughts and wildfires wreak havoc around the world, there will be ever more people needing to flee their homelands and seek safety somewhere else.

“The Green Party believes that Britain should play a much greater role in providing asylum for refugees and should create safe routes for them to get here.

“In Buxton there has been much consternation about the possibility of asylum seekers coming to live in the town,

“It is true that we lack the infrastructure needed to provide the level of homes, education and healthcare which local people deserve.

“But this is entirely down to the last 13 years of Conservative rule, which have stripped local authorities of the funds they need to adequately serve their communities.”

The University of Derby’s High Peak Halls have been empty since 2019 with the university making the decision to axe all degrees housed at the Buxton campus.