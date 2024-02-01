High Peak grandad needs £80,000 for cancer treatment not available on NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Shore was diagnosed with a rare Ocular Uveal Melanoma in September 2021 and had eye checks and MRI scans every six months. It was during one of these scans a secondary cancer in his liver was spotted.

Standard chemotherapy for Ocular Liver Metastasis only gives him an 8 percent chance of survival. Craig's best option is treatment called chemotherapy saturation which is available as a private patient at The Christie hospital.

The treatment cost is £40,000 per course of treatment of which Craig will need three courses.So far Craig’s family has already raised £40,000 which will cover the cost of one treatment.

The 52-year-old said: “It’s been a lot in the last few months. We met with The Christie and they said the cost may be going up and they can’t give us a price so we are in limbo now of how much this will actually cost me.”

The family think they may be able to raise the second £40,000 but would not be able to cover the costs of the third treatment. Craig said: “That doesn’t cover the cost of scans or meeting with a consultant which will be an additional cost.”

Craig, who is from Glossop, has a young grandson who will be turning one this month and his family say Craig just wants to see him grow up and be able to take him to football matches.

He has submitted a case to NHS England to try and receive the treatment free of charge and will know the outcome of that later this month. He said: “It still might not happen and they might not take my case so I need to have the back-up plan. This is my life, my chance to live and it is expensive but I don’t want to give up.”