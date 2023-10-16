Two High Peak firefighters ran the Manchester Half Marathon in full kit and dragging a dummy in memory of a friend who died from cancer to raise money for The Christie Hospital.

Dan Jackson and Chris Prodromis, ran the Manchester Half Marathon on Sunday October, 15 while wearing their full firefighter’s kit and breathing apparatus and dragging a 50kg dummy with them throughout the race. Photo submitted

Dan said: “To our knowledge we’re not aware of anybody trying to attempt anything like this so we were in completely uncharted territory.”

This heartfelt endeavour was not only a testament to their physical and mental strength but also a touching tribute to a dear friend, Charlotte Jones who was diagnosed in February this year with Stage 4 bowel cancer, which spread to her lungs and liver.

Charlotte Jones married Colin in June but sadly passed away the following week aged just 32 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Bowel Cancer. Photo submitted

Charlotte lived in Glossop with her lifelong partner Colin and their baby son Maximus, who is only one year old.

Charlotte married Colin in June but sadly passed away the following week aged just 32.

Charlotte grew up in New Mills with her best friend Stella Bennett. Stella’s partner, Dan and his good friend and colleague Chris are firefighters, who have served at the New Mills and Chapel-en-le-Frith firestations.

Dan, Stella and their little boy Billy all live in Chapel-en-le-Frith, while Chris lives with his wife Ella in Dove Holes.

Charlotte and her baby son Maximus, who is only one year old, pictured on her wedding day in the summer. Photo submitted

After Charlotte passed away, Dan and Chris decided to fundraise for The Christie, where they’d witnessed the incredible support given to Charlotte and her family whilst she was being treated. With this in mind, Dan and Chris have set out on their most challenging mission to date.

Dan, 38 and Chris, 37, have been fundraising for all sorts of charities in recent years, taking on the New York and Paris marathons, as well as climbing Everest and the Three Peaks.

Ella said: “Although it was their shortest distance it was the most emotional fundraiser that they have ever done.

“Plus, they had all the equipment with them as if they’re dragging a real person in a rescue, so it was quite the task.”