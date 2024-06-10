High Peak fashion designer takes runway collection to prestigious European art gallery

High Peak fashion designer Alexandra Novacki will be taking her new runway collection to prestigious European art gallery this autumn.

Adding to the North’s status for fashion, the Couture Runway for emerging designer Alexandra Novacki will take place this autumn at the renowned Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool city centre.

More than 240 guests, including high-profile clients and industry leaders, are looking to join Alexandra at the show on Saturday October 5, 2024.

Her 2024 collection titled The Dark Peak is a love letter to her childhood home as she aims to transport the audience to ‘somewhere we can all dream escape for few moments, a place that be vast and picturesque but also menacing and dark’.

With the backing of The King’s Trust, it aims to both showcase Alexandra’s striking new collection and make another mark in history for the Northern fashion industry.

Nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at the 2022 Northern Fashion Week, Alexandra has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one- off garments.

Her work has been displayed on Bond Street and featured in publications including Swanky Magazine and Schön! Switzerland.

She said: “It feels like a huge milestone to reach this show as so many designers come and go after their debut runways so it’s a huge step and hugely reassuring to know that I’ve stepped up to the mark and raised the bar.

"I am hugely excited to showcase what I aim to be a deeply personal performance of exquisite fashion with deep meaning and story.”

In March, Alexandra also hosted an Industry Evening of Couture in Chester, where she brought together northern talent, from designers, to stylists, right through to experts in hair, make-up and modelling.

The networking evening offered the chance for the northern fashion scene to step out from behind the runway and celebrate their work together.

Tickets for the Couture Runway at the Walker Gallery are available to purchase via www.alexandranovacki.com. With limited seats and a full house

anticipated, tickets will be available for a limited time.