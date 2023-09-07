High Peak family becomes TikTok stars breaking down barriers for disabled and SEND children

Two High Peak sisters - an 11-year-old with ADHD and a black belt in martial arts and a seven-year-old who was told she would never walk but can - have become social media stars.

Raegan Furness and daughters Amelia and Kacie. Photo Jason Chadwick

Mum Raegan Furness has turned to TikTok to show her inspiring children and what can be achieved when you never give up.

Her eldest daughter, Amelia, has ADHD, PTSD and emotional issues but releases her energy in the boxing ring and on the football pitch and Kacie, seven who was has cerebral palsy and epilepsy was told she would be destined to live be in a wheelchair for life now proudly walks with the help of a walker.

Raegan said: “As a family we have been through so much.

“Being a single mum you come up against barriers and being a single mum to a disabled child and a child with special educational needs you face even more barriers.

“But my girls are amazing.

“And so I started making videos to show others just how brilliant they are and how they face any challenge head on.”Raegan’s TikTok page has thousands of followers and has amassed half a million likes.

She said: “I am proving that my children are not a statistic, they are children who when given the right support can do anything and be anything.”

Raegan Furness. Photo Jason Chadwick

Doctors told Raegan that Kacie would never walk, talk or have no quality of life and that she would not survive the night.

She now talks in simple words, walks with a walker and has a meaningful life.

There have been some health scares including when Amelia had to ring 999 for her sister and help perform life saving CPR on her younger sister.

That has led to her having Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other emotional issues.

Raegan said: “I got her a kick bag to help her let out her emotions and she ended up really enjoying it.

“I signed her up for boxing classes, martial arts - where she is now a black belt - and football and she loves it and is thriving.

“My videos show Amelia having fun and taking on these sporting challenges and completely owning her situation.”Also shared on the social media page is Kacie’s journey.

“Raegan said: “People stare and children ask their parents what is wrong with her.

“So I like to make a joke and say she doesn’t bite and then get people talking to they can see the human, not the disability.

“That is what I’m doing on social media - I’m telling their stories and breaking down barriers so there is more acceptance and understanding in the world.”

Samuel Fields, owner of SF Boxing & Fitness where Amelia trains, added: “I have been training Amelia for over three years. She came to me wanting to learn to box.“Her skill set is incredible and she puts 100 percent into her sessions.“She’s a young girl with a big heart. Whenever I tell her she’s going to be a world champion one day and ask what she will spend all her money on she replies ‘a big house for me, my mum and Kacey. One with all the equipment Kacie needs to make her life as good as it can be’.”