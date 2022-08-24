High Peak employer digs deep for village playground

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has transformed the play area in Litton.

The project, organised by Litton Playground Committee and supported by Litton Parish Council, received £46,525 from the fund enabling them to modernise the 10-year-old play area by replacing equipment which had become worn and was approaching its end of life.

New swings and a multi-play assault course are amongst the new additions to the park, along with activity panels and features for a toddler area including a new safety surface. An area has also been set aside for use as a wildflower meadow, where families can enjoy making use of the newly installed picnic tables.

Pictured L-R are Councillor Gordon Rooke, Litton Parish Council, young resident George, and David Wilson, business development manager, Tarmac.

To celebrate the opening, children from Litton C of E Primary School presented a representative from Tarmac with a card in thanks of the donation.

Councillor Gordon Rooke, from Litton Parish Council, said: “We are very grateful to Tarmac for its kind contribution. Without it we would not have been able to afford new equipment to update the playground so we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

David Wilson, business development manager at Tarmac, who accepted the thank you card on Tarmac’s behalf, said: “We are always keen to support projects that really make a difference to the local community. It is great to see so many children enjoying the new play area, and for a parish council to be so committed to providing residents with this type of up-to-date facility for everyone to enjoy.”

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund (or Landfill Tax Credit Scheme as it was formerly known) enables landfill operators, like Tarmac, to donate part of their annual tax liability to enrolled Environmental Bodies for a variety of approved community and environmental projects.

Landfill operators can reclaim 90 per cent of their contribution as a tax credit, which means the remaining 10 per cent must be provided either by them or an independent third party.

Through the fund Tarmac donates around £1 million each year to community projects UK wide.

The fund is open to applicants who meet the strict criteria for projects delivering community benefit.