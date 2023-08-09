There will be demonstrations and free activities this weekend in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens as the emergency services come together for one big fun day.

The Pavilion Gardens Promenade, Buxton

999 High Peak What’s Your Emergency is returning to the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday August, 12 between 10am and 4pm.

A spokesperson for Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Join us for a day of family fun and the chance to meet your local emergency services. There will be live demonstrations carried out by crews and a variety of service vehicles to see.

“You may even be able to get hands on some specialist equipment. This day is fun for all ages. We can’t wait to see you there.”

There are over two million people serving in the NHS and emergency services nationwide.

Many of which are volunteers which work for 999 charities which rely on the generosity of volunteers and donations.

The police spokesperson said: “We want to say a huge thank-you to all those who volunteer their time to helping others, some of those 999 volunteer heroes will be at the event.”

The event, which is being organised in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service will start at 10am and the first hour will be a quiet hour with no lights or sirens.

Please note that some emergency services will be operational on the day so guests and demonstrations may be subject to last minutes changes.