Honey the French Bulldog is one of the longest stay animals desperately in need of her forever home.

RSPCA Tameside and Glossop Branch say Honey is one of the animals waiting for rehoming who has been with them longer than most other pets.

Branch Chair Irene Platt said: “Honey is a happy-go-lucky girl who will thrive on lots of love and affection with her new family.

“She is a gentle, loving girl and is patiently waiting for her forever home.

Honey at the Glossop and Tameside RSPCA has now been there longer than most other pets. Photo submitted

“Honey enjoys long walks and would prefer to be the only dog in the family.

“We’re not certain of her exact age, but she could be as young as six or around eight years old.

“Honey is a large Frenchie who is very gentle and, unusually for many of her breed, has wide open nostrils.

“We very much hope Adoptober will be the month we see her find her own forever home.”

This little cutie Honey is looking for her forever home from Glossop and Tameside RSPCA. Photo submitted

Rehoming centres across England and Wales are at near or full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

In response, the RSPCA - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “Last year, across England and Wales, the RSPCA took in over 40,000 dogs, cats and other animals, but only around seven out of 10 of those - 28,208 - were rehomed.

“This increasing discrepancy between animal intake and rehoming numbers is a worrying trend, and means so many animals are still waiting for a home.”

These sad figures include Honey.

And the branch team said although Honey has open nostrils she is still very much a Brachycephalic (flat-faced) dog.

Karen added: “There’s nothing more heartwarming than a successful adoption, and the wonderful staff at our branches and centres celebrate every time an animal finds their forever home.”

If you could welcome Honey into your home call the RSPCA branch on 01457 899767.