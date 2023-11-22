High Peak council leader’s thoughts are with family of fatally-injured pensioner after bungalow explosion

A shocked High Peak Borough Council leader has told how his thoughts are with the family of a pensioner who died after an explosion at a bungalow.

Nigel Barrow, 78, of Ollersett Avenue in New Mills, suffered life-threatening injuries in the blast on Tuesday and was airlifted to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

Pensioner Nigel Barrow, aged 78, was airlifted and taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after a reported explosion at the property on Ollersett Avenue, in New Mills, on Tuesday, November 14, but he sadly died three days later on Friday, November 17.

High Peak Borough Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “We are saddened by the death of Mr Barrow and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Investigations are taking place to determine the cause and the council is taking a full role in that process.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were originally called to Ollersett Avenue just after 8am, on Tuesday, November 14, after reports of an explosion and a cordon was put in place.

Nigel Barrow was part of Mottram CC, Unplugged And Acoustic group. Photo Ben Wild

Some residents said they had heard a huge bang and one distant neighbour said her home seemed to suddenly shake before she saw four men pull an injured man from the caved-in property.

The same neighbour added that she had seen the injured man with burned legs and with ‘shrapnel wounds’ and he had been taken from the bungalow just before a fire took hold of the property.

Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton along with a command support unit attended the incident with police officers, the ambulance service and an air ambulance with staff from gas distribution network company Cadent.

Advertisement

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that 78-year-old Nigel Barrow suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

And Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service stated that 12 properties in the area had to be evacuated during the incident and other residents living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

High Peak Borough Council set up a rest centre for residents at New Mills Leisure Centre and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed that some were provided temporary overnight accommodation but everyone has since returned to their homes.

Firefighters worked alongside emergency partners from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Cadent Gas to help make the area safe, according to the fire service.

Advertisement

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a cordon had been put in place at the scene of an explosion at a bungalow on Ollersett Avenue, New Mills, and that the exact cause of the explosion was being investigated.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the explosion, however, due to the damage caused to the property this has yet to be completed.”

Advertisement

Derbyshire Constabulary also stated that Mr Barrow’s family has been informed and they are being supported by officers, and a further review of the scene was scheduled to take place this week.

High Peak Borough Council has not yet confirmed whether the bungalow involved in the incident is a council property or not, and police would not confirm the type of ownership involved with the property.

Advertisement