The authority plans to simplify and extend the scheme, which delivers support to low income households of working age and those going through exceptional circumstances of hardship. Reductions for people of pension age are not affected by these proposals.

The changes would take effect from April 1, 2023, but councillors want to hear residents’ views on the matter before making a final decision.

Alan Barrow, executive councillor for finance, said: “We want to make this scheme easier to both understand and access – and to offer additional support to those households on the lowest incomes.

High Peak Borough Council says wants to make it easier for struggling households to access Council Tax reductions.

“We’re all having to manage our budgets to deal with the rising living costs so I’m sure many people will welcome this review and I would encourage people to complete the consultation document to let us know their views.”

At the time of writing, 5,892 High Peak residents receive council tax reductions at a cost of £5.92million which, like the tax itself, is spread across Derbyshire County Council (71.6%), the borough council (11.6%), fire service (4.1%), police (12.7%), and parish councils (4%).

Eligibility depends on several criteria, and the borough is proposing to revise the grading system which links support to overall household income – disregarding benefits such as the Disability Living Allowance and Child Benefit – up to a maximum 100 per cent discount for those earning the least.

There would be a new cap for household savings too, so applicants with capital above £6,000 would receive no discount – down from the previous cap of £16,000.

Other changes are linked to the widespread adoption of Universal Credit as the main state benefit, with previous arrangements designed to work with Housing Benefit, which is being phased out.

The council says the changes will also save on administration costs, allowing those resources to go direct to households or other areas of the budget.

For more information and the consultation survey, go to www.highpeak.gov.uk/benefits, request a paper copy via 0345 1297777, or collect one from Buxton Town Hall, the council’s Gamesley office on Winster Mews, or Citizens Advice Bureaus in Buxton and Glossop.

The deadline to respond is Monday, November 28.

