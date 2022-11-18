Drivers can park up for free to attend the lights switch-on events in Buxton on Saturday, November 19, and Glossop on Saturday, November 26, then every Saturday in December up to and including Christmas Eve at council-owned car parks in Buxton, New Mills and Glossop.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “This Christmas we’re all mindful of our budgets and ensuring we’re spending our money wisely.

“So I’m pleased that we’re able to help a little with seasonal costs by waiving parking charges in our town centres on dates in the run up to the big day to encourage people to come and shop and enjoy leisure time in our towns and to support our local businesses and traders.”

Shoppers can use selected High Peak Borough Council car parks for free every Saturday during December.

He added: “The High Peak is a great place to shop for festive gifts and Christmas treats, or to meet up with friends and families to celebrate the season, so I hope people take advantage of this offer, shop our fantastic local shops and put our borough on their lists as the place to visit this year.”

While parking is free, other regulations, such as how long you can park for, will apply. Signage at each car park explains the rules and regulations and enforcement will be in operation, so violations could incur fines.

For more details and the locations of the car parks involved, see https://bit.ly/3Og61X7.