High Peak Conservatives back incumbent MP Robert Largan to stand again

At the last election in 2019, Mr Largan took the seat from Labour MP Ruth George by a slender margin of just 590 votes, but current national opinion polls suggest retaining the seat could be an uphill task whenever the vote is called in the next two years.

However, Mr Largan retains the confidence of High Peak Conservative members, after the party’s local executive committee backed him to stand again at a recent meeting.

Advertisement

Peter Roberts, borough councillor for Peak Dale and chairman of High Peak Conservative Association, said: “Robert has worked extremely hard for local people, securing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment across the High Peak and successfully reinstating the local breast cancer screening unit.

High Peak MP Robert Largan, right, and his supporters will be getting out and about on the doorstep ahead of the next election.

“His very strong record speaks for itself and we are so proud to have him as a candidate at the next general election.”

According to Mr Largan’s office, since he was elected he has worked on 46,056 individual cases raised by constituents, and replied to more than 87,000 emails, but his campaign for re-election is also likely to mention big-ticket achievements in education and transport, as well as healthcare and public investment.

Advertisement

The MP said: “I am honoured to have been asked to stand for election again and to be unanimously reselected as the Conservative candidate for High Peak.

“I am proud of my record of standing up for our area, particularly securing the reinstatement of the local breast cancer screening unit, the upgrade of the Hope Valley railway line, securing £10million to regenerate Buxton town centre and the approval of the Mottram bypass. I am also looking forward to continuing with the annual High Peak Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair, which I created.”

Advertisement

He added: “Whatever happens, I will continue to go the extra mile for local people. The High Peak is a special place and I want to continue to work with you all to make it even better.”