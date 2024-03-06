Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The song Prayer for Peace has been composed by Hannah Brine, who lives in New Mills, and poet Jessica Boatwright.

Their creation will air for the first time online on March 8, appearing as a virtual choir video on YouTube. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Choose Love, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and advocacy.

Hannah said: “It has been incredibly difficult to watch the situation in Gaza escalate and we wanted to do something in some small way to help. We are supporting Choose Love through our fundraising and are grateful for any donations.”

Jessica, who is based in Lincolshire, said: “I believe it is really important to continue spreading a message of peace in every way that we have available to us, especially given worldwide events at the moment. When Hannah asked me to write on this project, I jumped at the chance to do something to help raise money for this wonderful charity who provide vital humanitarian aid. Even the smallest of actions can make a difference.”

Choral director Hannah has founded choirs in Hayfield in the Peak District, Bollington in Cheshire and three in Finsbury and Victoria Park in London. During the pandemic she found virtual choirs a vital way to stay in touch and keep connected.