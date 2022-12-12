High Peak CVS recently held its AGM, when the Crompton Woodcock Award was handed out to a deserving local group.

Taking first place this year was Townend Community Garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith with the team picking up a £100 cheque and certificate in recognition of the considerable effort made with the group and it’s commitment to the High Peak community.

High Peak CVS said: “Never was the need for a connection to nature and a little outdoor space felt so acutely as during the pandemic lockdown. Providing the perfect tonic to that, Townend Community Garden has achieved something quite remarkable in bringing all areas of the local community together in this beautiful and tranquil setting, it serves the community in an abundance of different levels. Townend Community Garden is a relatively recent addition to the voluntary landscape of the High Peak but what it has achieved in a relatively short space of time is truly wonderful.

Townend Community Garden was named as the winner of the Crompton Woodcock award

Set up in order to provide a safe, healthy outdoor environment where all local residents can have the opportunity to meet, to grow flowers, vegetables and fruit, or just sit and enjoy the peace and tranquillity; the garden encourages wildlife with wildflowers and fruit trees; it has an area where communal outdoor activities can take place; and provides a welcoming environment of mutual respect and dignity for all.”

Eighteen groups and organisations were nominated for the Crompton Woodock Award. Named in memory of previous High Peak CVS chairs Chris Woodcock and Mike Crompton, the award highlights the growth and success of community groups, giving them the opportunity to raise their profile and gain recognition for the hard work they do.

Second place in this year’s award went to Buxton Talking Newspaper – which provides a free audio service for blind and partially sighted people or anyone who has difficulty reading or holding publications covering the circulation area of the Buxton Advertiser.

And third place went to Helen Atkin Group Riding for the Disabled – a voluntary group that provides riding therapy for disabled children and adults from across the High Peak.

Helen Atkin Group Riding for the Disabled took third place

High Peak CVS congratulated every group nominated.

