A cleaning company which has a factory in the High Peak has launched a new eco-friendly range that helps reduce ecological footprint.

Christeyns Professional Hygiene, formerly Clover Chemicals, is increasing its focus on sustainability and has launched its Green’R range of cleaning products that help reduce ecological footprint. Photo Google maps

Christeyns Professional Hygiene part of the wider Christeyns Group, based in Whaley Bridge, is increasing its focus on sustainability and has launched its Green’R range of cleaning products that help reduce ecological footprint.

The range of nine products are produced, where possible, from primarily plant-based ingredients, where the environment is considered in all stages of the product cycle, using environmentally friendly raw materials and sustainable formulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Hilditch, Site Director, said: “As a detergent manufacturer, we are very much aware of our social responsibility towards the environment.

Christeyns Professional Hygiene part of the wider Christeyns Group, based in Whaley Bridge, is increasing its focus on sustainability and has launched its Green’R range of cleaning products that help reduce ecological footprint.

“This range demonstrates this approach which encompasses raw materials, energy consumption and waste.

“The products are used in low doses, are phosphate free and non-toxic, several are vegan-friendly and all packaging is 100% recyclable. For professional hygiene users this means ecological cleaning combined with efficiency.”

All the Green’R products are certified by either the EU Ecolabel or the Nordic Swan, ensuring they meet the highest environmental and performance standards.

Advertisement

Ecologically certified cleaning products play a crucial role in helping companies obtain industry-specific certifications related to environmental standards, having already received certification from a third-party, says Andy.

Advertisement

The range of products covers kitchen hygiene, ware washing, washroom cleaning, interior surface cleaning, floor care and personal hygiene and is available through distributors, offering customers the opportunity to make a conscious choice towards a

cleaner planet.