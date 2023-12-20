News you can trust since 1852
High Peak cleaning company launches new eco-friendly products

A cleaning company which has a factory in the High Peak has launched a new eco-friendly range that helps reduce ecological footprint.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:59 GMT
Christeyns Professional Hygiene part of the wider Christeyns Group, based in Whaley Bridge, is increasing its focus on sustainability and has launched its Green’R range of cleaning products that help reduce ecological footprint.

The range of nine products are produced, where possible, from primarily plant-based ingredients, where the environment is considered in all stages of the product cycle, using environmentally friendly raw materials and sustainable formulations.

Andy Hilditch, Site Director, said: “As a detergent manufacturer, we are very much aware of our social responsibility towards the environment.

“This range demonstrates this approach which encompasses raw materials, energy consumption and waste.

“The products are used in low doses, are phosphate free and non-toxic, several are vegan-friendly and all packaging is 100% recyclable. For professional hygiene users this means ecological cleaning combined with efficiency.”

All the Green’R products are certified by either the EU Ecolabel or the Nordic Swan, ensuring they meet the highest environmental and performance standards.

Ecologically certified cleaning products play a crucial role in helping companies obtain industry-specific certifications related to environmental standards, having already received certification from a third-party, says Andy.

The range of products covers kitchen hygiene, ware washing, washroom cleaning, interior surface cleaning, floor care and personal hygiene and is available through distributors, offering customers the opportunity to make a conscious choice towards a

cleaner planet.

Founded in 1990 as Clover Chemicals Ltd, Christeyns Professional Hygiene produces a range of over 200 products for the cleaning sector and employs 90 people.

