High Peak churchgoers carry cross for annual Easter event
Churchgoers carried a cross from St Matthew's Church, Hayfield, to the top of Lantern Pike, as part of the annual event on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter Sunday.
By John FryerContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
About 20 people took part in the annual Palm Sunday Pilgrimage Way of the Cross to the top of Lantern Pike, Hayfield, organised by Hayfield Churches Together. Starting at St Matthew's Church in Hayfield they carried a cross to the top of Lantern Pike, a well-known hill on the outskirts of Hayfield Village.
