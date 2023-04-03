News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

High Peak churchgoers carry cross for annual Easter event

Churchgoers carried a cross from St Matthew's Church, Hayfield, to the top of Lantern Pike, as part of the annual event on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter Sunday.

By John FryerContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
A cross is carried from Hayfield to be erected at the top of Lantern Pike as a celebration in preparation for Good Friday.
A cross is carried from Hayfield to be erected at the top of Lantern Pike as a celebration in preparation for Good Friday.
A cross is carried from Hayfield to be erected at the top of Lantern Pike as a celebration in preparation for Good Friday.

About 20 people took part in the annual Palm Sunday Pilgrimage Way of the Cross to the top of Lantern Pike, Hayfield, organised by Hayfield Churches Together. Starting at St Matthew's Church in Hayfield they carried a cross to the top of Lantern Pike, a well-known hill on the outskirts of Hayfield Village.

A cross is carried from St Matthew's Church, Hayfield to the top of Lantern Pike by Christians in remembrance of Jesus, who died on Good Friday.
A cross is carried from St Matthew's Church, Hayfield to the top of Lantern Pike by Christians in remembrance of Jesus, who died on Good Friday.
A cross is carried from St Matthew's Church, Hayfield to the top of Lantern Pike by Christians in remembrance of Jesus, who died on Good Friday.
A cross is erected at the summit of Lantern Pike, Hayfield in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified/
A cross is erected at the summit of Lantern Pike, Hayfield in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified/
A cross is erected at the summit of Lantern Pike, Hayfield in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified/
Christians hold a short service at the top of Lantern Pike, Hayfield on Palm Sunday in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified.
Christians hold a short service at the top of Lantern Pike, Hayfield on Palm Sunday in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified.
Christians hold a short service at the top of Lantern Pike, Hayfield on Palm Sunday in preparation for Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified.
High Peak