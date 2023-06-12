High Peak choir raises hundreds of pounds for Christie brain tumour charity

The singers welcomed the charity fundraising coordinator Adam George to a subsequent rehearsal, where choir president Hilary Batterbee handed over the cheque.

Adam spoke to the choir about the work of the fund, which pays for specialist research laboratory workers and resources alongside the main Christie charity’s mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Choir spokesperson Jan Westwood said: “The annual charity concert was very well supported, and we wish to thank the audience for their huge generosity in raising this magnificent sum.”

Christie fundraising worker Adam George with the Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies’ Choir

The choir 's next concert will feature guests soprano Alicia Hill and baritone Sam Gilliatt, for a mixed pop and classical programme at Buxton United Reformed Church, 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 19, as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe. Adult tickets £10, children free. Book via [email protected]

For videos from the charity concert and more updates, see facebook.com/celfladieschoir.