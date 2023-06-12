News you can trust since 1852
High Peak choir raises hundreds of pounds for Christie brain tumour charity

Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies’ Choir raised £925 in support of the Christie NHS Trust’s Adult Brain Tumour Fund with an afternoon tea concert at Townend Church on Sunday, May 21.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

The singers welcomed the charity fundraising coordinator Adam George to a subsequent rehearsal, where choir president Hilary Batterbee handed over the cheque.

Adam spoke to the choir about the work of the fund, which pays for specialist research laboratory workers and resources alongside the main Christie charity’s mission.

Choir spokesperson Jan Westwood said: “The annual charity concert was very well supported, and we wish to thank the audience for their huge generosity in raising this magnificent sum.”

Christie fundraising worker Adam George with the Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies’ ChoirChristie fundraising worker Adam George with the Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies’ Choir
The choir 's next concert will feature guests soprano Alicia Hill and baritone Sam Gilliatt, for a mixed pop and classical programme at Buxton United Reformed Church, 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 19, as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe. Adult tickets £10, children free. Book via [email protected]

For videos from the charity concert and more updates, see facebook.com/celfladieschoir.

Related topics:High Peak