A Chapel-en-le-Frith charity has done a Tough Mudder challenge and raised £1,500 which will be spent on buying winter clothes for High Peak families in need.

Little Cherubs Tough Mudder challnege raised £1,500. Photo submitted

Little Cherubs took on the 10km Tough Mudder earlier in the month and raised £1,500 which founder Sally Deepee says will be used to buy pyjamas for struggling families this winter.

She said: “I have never seen so much mud!

“It took me three days to get my hair properly clean but it was worth it.

“And we laughed so much too.”

Fourteen people who are volunteers, family members or just supporters of Little Cherubs took on the challenge which saw them crawl under tyres, swim through a bog and take an ice bath as well of lots of climbing and lifting activities.

Sally said: “We all went around together and we supported each other and helped each other and together we crossed the finish line.”Little Cherubs was founded in the middle of lockdown as a Covid clothes bank but has developed into so much more.

Now the charity helps families in need with toys, clothing, beds and bedding both locally, nationally and internationally.

Sally said: “We are so busy at the minute as so many people are struggling.

“The cost of living crisis is continuing and so many working poor families can’t make ends meet.

“We have always provided clothes and shoes but now people are asking for bedding and underwear too as they just don’t have the spare money to buy these things.”

Sally says they have just had the back to school rush and even had to go out and buy people new uniforms as the donations haven’t been coming in.

She said: “We got some National Lottery funding in January to see us through for the year but the demand has increased so much - we have doubled the number of people we were helping last year, which was double what it was from our first year - we needed to fundraise.

