A charity in the High Peak has been awarded more than £17,000 in National Lottery funding to help provide counselling to chronic pain sufferers.

Burning Nights CRPS Support is the only independent UK charity dedicated to improving life for those affected by Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

Victoria Abbott-Fleming MBE, founder and CEO of Burning Nights CRPS Support, said: “We’re delighted the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.

“Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to fund this important role within our counselling and psychotherapy service offering more people impacted by CRPS the opportunity to support their mental health needs.

High Peak charity Burning Nights CRPS gets £17,000 for 'lifeline' counselling services.

“Sadly, there are simply insufficient mental health resources available for those with physical chronic conditions who are also battling mental health problems, which is why it is crucial that we are able to offer this essential service.

“We really can’t thank the National Lottery and its players enough for this fantastic opportunity to develop our service even further.”

The funding will go towards the expansion of its highly sought-after CRPS counselling service and the addition of a counselling clinical lead.

The funding will help the counselling service reach even more of the CRPS community while ensuring it continues to be delivered safely and effectively, and meets the highest professional standards.

Founded in 2014, by Victoria from Chinley, Burning Nights CRPS Support is committed to empowering the CRPS community through support, knowledge, and advocacy for this profoundly debilitating condition.

The CRPS counselling service started later in 2021 and offers clients confidential, weekly one-on-one sessions with a qualified therapist.

Since then the programme has grown exponentially each year, underscoring the critical need for support among CRPS patients and their families, friends, loved ones, and carers.

One client who has used the counselling service added: “Today, I'm not just surviving, I'm thriving, leading a healthier, happier life than I ever imagined possible.

“The journey hasn't been easy, but Burning Nights CRPS Support has been my lifeline, my lighthouse in the storm.

“The work you do is crucial and deserves all the support we can muster.”