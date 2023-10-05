A High Peak charity boss and MBE who lost both legs to a rare illness has been named Inspirational Woman of the Year 2023.

Victoria Abbott Flemming and husband Michael at the Inspirational Woman of the Year awards. Submitted photo

Victoria’s career of being a barrister and then a law lecturer all changed when she fell down the stairs and she was left with pain that would not go away.She was initially treated with anti-inflammatory drugs after her legs tripled in size in just minutes and her skin split open. She described the pain as being ‘covered in boiling oil’ and ‘stabbed in the legs’ and then had seven months of misdiagnosis.

After seeing 39 specialists Victoria was eventually diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This severe and debilitating condition led to her legs becoming infected and doctors said they needed to amputate.

She said: “I could have very easily said this was my life and just accepted the negative but I was determined to help others and turn my negative into a positive and give me a new focus.”

In 2014 she set up Burning Nights charity which has helped thousands of people receive the help, support and guidance to navigate their own pain journeys.

"We are the only charity which provides counselling and support not just for patients but their families too and I know we have made a difference to people all over the country.”

Advertisement

She also advocates across the UK and worldwide for better understanding and treatment of CRPS.

Advertisement

In 2021 she was awarded MBE from the Queen for her services to charity.

Now she has been named Inspirational Woman of the Year 2023.

She said: “Being nominated alone was just an incredible honour, but actually winning this extremely competitive and highly contended category has left me humbled and grateful.”

Advertisement

Victoria said she had to give a five minute presentation to the judges, which she said left them in tears and this was followed by a vote.

“A huge thank you to whoever nominated me in the first place and for everyone who voted.”

Advertisement