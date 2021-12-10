High Peak charities seeking donations for winter clothing bank

The Zink Project in Buxton and Little Cherubs in Chapel-en-le-Frith will hold the clothing bank on December 16.

The Zink Project runs a number of schemes including employment projects, High Peak foodbank, Zink Advice, and a School of Rock. It moved into new premises on Market Street Car Park in Buxton in September and is developing programmes to launch in 2022 including a community eco-café.

Paul Bohan, CEO at Zink said: “Zink has always reacted quickly to community need. We recognised that some families are short of winter clothing and some people have some they no longer need. A partnership with Little Cherubs who already run a clothing bank seemed the sensible thing to do.”

Two High Peak charities are looking for donations of winter clothing for a one-off clothing bank next week.

Little Cherubs was set up to help families whose finances had been hit by the pandemic but became such a success that it is now also helping refugees across the country. They are also keen to emphasise the importance of extending the life of clothing by reusing clothing to reduce environmental impact.

Sally Depee from Little Cherubs said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Zink. Many of the families we support are in Buxton so it’s great to have a place to operate from there. We hope we can make this one-off clothing bank more regular.”

The clothing bank is looking for donations of winter clothing including coats, scarves, hats, gloves, jumpers, trousers, boots, wellingtons, coats and socks for people of all ages.

Donations can be left at Zink HQ on Monday December 13, Tuesday December 14, and Wednesday December 15 from 10am to 4pm.

The clothing bank will be open 1-5pm on Thursday December 16.