Paws High Peak, a dog grooming and pet training business has been set up by Kim and Neil Burk Hicks.

Kim, 41, used to be a dance and fitness instructor but was suffering from a few injuries so decided to follow her other passions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I have always loved dogs so I went to Pets at Home and worked as a groomer.

Kim Burton Hicks and husband Neil have been nominated for a regional business award. Pic Jason Chadwick

“After gaining more experience I decided to take the leap and open up my own business in 2014.”

The business grew so quickly that Kim went from working in a shed to having an extension to create a fully equipped grooming salon.

Advertisement

The duo also secured their pet boarding licence from the council and Neil trained to become a dog behaviourist working with dogs who have fear or aggression.

Advertisement

It has not been smooth sailing for the couple though.

Kim said: “We’ve had a bumpy couple of years.

“First we had covid and there were no clients which meant no money coming in and we almost closed down.

Advertisement

“Then after I had a liver transplant and Neil wasn’t in a position to run the business with me while I was in hospital.”

In November 2020 Kim’s liver stopped working and doctors gave her two weeks to live. She was matched with a donor liver on day 12.

Advertisement

She said: “Our clients have been brilliant, they even brought Neil meals around when I was in hospital.

“We have managed to stay in business which is amazing considering everything we have been through.

Advertisement

“We are very transparent on social media – we show the good and the bad and I think that has helped us maintain our good reputation even during the tough times.

Last year their hard work was recognised and they won the National Animal Star Awards. Lifetime Achievement Award, for their work with dogs while going through some difficult times.

Now they have been nominated for the regional 2023 England’s Business Awards in the pet grooming category.

Advertisement

Kim added: “Even if we don’t win it’s amazing to have been nominated and I never in the world thought this would happen. We are both so excited.”

Advertisement