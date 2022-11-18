High Peak Business Club's next meeting to discuss Chancellor's autumn statement
The latest meeting of High Peak Business club heard from Shaun Hinds, CEO of Manchester Central Convention Centre (GMEX).
By Louise Cooper
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 1:16pm
The old Central station closed in 1969, but now it’s a vibrant events venue, bringing in millions every year to the city, employing 500 people for big exhibitions. For every £1 spent inside, £5-6 is spent in hotels, restaurants and entertainment outside. The next meeting is on Friday December 9 at Chapel Golf Club when Ian Bingham FCA will discuss the Chancellor's Autumn Statement.Book at www.highpeakbusinessclub.co.uk.