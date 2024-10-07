High Peak Borough Tory councillors fear fuel poverty for pensioners after Winter Fuel Payment cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opposition Conservative councillors have failed in their bid to persuade High Peak Borough Council to urge the Government to review its plans to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners who do not receive pension credit.

Conservative Cllr Linda Grooby submitted a motion at a council meeting at The Pavilion Gardens, in Buxton, on October 3, for the Labour-led council to urge the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, to review the Labour Government’s decision to means-test Winter Fuel Allowance payments and to protect vulnerable pensioners from fuel poverty.

The Winter Fuel Payment Regulations were voted in and introduced in September by the Government which means winter fuel payments will now only be made to those on low incomes who receive pension credits and certain benefits so millions of pensioners will no longer receive the payments of between £200 and £300 a year as energy prices are expected to increase.

Conservative Group Leader, Cllr Grooby, told the meeting: “The Government’s claim that many pensioners do not require the payment is far outweighed by the many thousands who sit just above the cut-off for pension credit and will now lose their allowance.

“The decision to means-test winter fuel payments, especially with such short notice and without adequate compensatory measures, is deeply unfair and will disproportionately affect the health and well being of our poorest older residents – increasing pressure on the already overstretched hospitals.

“The Government’s approach fails to consider the administrative barriers and stigma that prevent pensioners from claiming pension credit leaving many without the support they desperately need.”

Under the Government’s changes only those pensioners who receive pension credit or other means-tested benefits will now still get an estimated £300 winter fuel allowance towards the cost of their energy bills.

Many fear that over 10 million pensioners will subsequently lose their winter fuel payment under the Government’s plans, including two million that the charity Age UK has said will struggle to afford their energy bills as a result.

Others are also concerned that those still remaining eligible for a Winter Fuel Allowance under the new regulations will only receive payments if they have claimed pension credit – which is a state pension top-up – and it has been argued by opponents of the new policy that hundreds of thousands have not submitted any such claim and will go without payments.

Cllr Grooby’s motion, which was seconded by Cllr Adrian Hopkinson and was supported by the council’s Conservative Group, also urged the council to sign the Save the Winter Fuel Payment petition being run by Age UK.

The motion also included a call for the council to support groups helping claimants to get their entitlements as well as an added amendment to support changes to make applications for pension credit fairer and simpler.

Cllr Grooby claims winter fuel payments played an important role in safeguarding health and helping older residents in the High Peak and across the UK to be able to afford heating and to avoid the ‘heat or eat’ dilemma.

Age UK, the Countryside Alliance and other charities have criticised the Government, according to Cllr Grooby, and have argued that the policy change poses social injustice and potential health risks.

Unite and the Public and Commercial Services unions have also both criticised the Labour Government’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments.

Cllr Grooby also said the policy change will place an additional strain on vulnerable pensioners, many of whom, she believes, will not claim pension credit despite being eligible.

The council’s Labour Group stated that it did not support Cllr Grooby’s motion and its additional amendment because it believed Cllr Grooby’s call represented ‘political opportunism’.

One Labour Group councillor said the Labour Party has a good record in helping to make sure people take up opportunities and there will be an updated report to make sure people access their entitlements such as pension credits and other related ‘elements’.

The Labour Government has argued that cutting winter fuel payments has been necessary because of claims of a £22bn financial ‘black hole’ left by the Conservative Government- which is disputed by the Tories.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also argued that it has been necessary to make ‘tough decisions’.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also said the Government will keep the ‘Triple Lock’ to support pensioners until the end of the current Parliament which ensures the value of the state pension is not overtaken by the increase in the cost of living or working people’s incomes.

However, Conservative Cllr Nigel Gourlay told the council meeting: “The Chancellor’s thirst for power has overwhelmed the bonds of kindness we should all feel towards each other. The milk of human kindness has dried up for our frail, elderly neighbours.”

He added: “I doubt there’s a single councillor here tonight who would have campaigned on this policy, no matter how much they prayed for a Labour Government.”

Cllr Gourlay also said: “I don’t think our speeches tonight will change Government policy. But it is an opportunity for councillors to say loud and clear to our MP [Jon Pearce] that he made the wrong decision to vote against the interests of our mums and dads, our grandmas and grandads.”

The call for the council to write to the Chancellor for a review, to sign the Save the Winter Fuel Payment petition, to help groups supporting pension credit claimants, and to support changes to make claims simpler was defeated after 24 councillors voted against the motion and 13 voted in its favour.