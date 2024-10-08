High Peak Borough Council says Grove Hotel application is not ready to proceed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak Borough Council was called out by Grove Hotel developers for not having enough staff to proceed with their £2.5m renovation plans - but the council has hit back and said a number of actions ‘remain unresolved’.

Developers wanting to convert the Grade II listed Grove Hotel in Buxton into 17 apartments said they were unable to proceed due to High Peak Borough Council not having a conservation officer in place who is able to review their application.

The spokesperson for the developer AH2 said: “We submitted a well thought through proposal that will make a positive contribution to the conservation area, preserve the listed building for future generations and enhance the town as a whole.

“Works are ready to start, but on hold until High Peak Borough Council discharges all planning and Listed Building Consent conditions."

HPBC says Grove Hotel application is not ready to proceed. Photo Jason Chadwick

However, Councillor Godfrey Claff, executive councillor for planning at High Peak Borough Council, said: “Planning officers have reviewed the application submissions and there are a number of actions which remain unresolved from previous discussions with the Council’s former Conservation Officer.

“These relate to proposed changes from traditional to suspended ceilings, flat roof works and the proposed smoke vent.

“As a result of these outstanding issues, the submissions are not at the stage where they are ready to be assessed by a heritage expert.

“The council considers the submission to be insufficient in content to be able to positively recommend the applications at present.”

Built in 1770, the iconic Grove Hotel which was owned by Robinsons Brewery shut its doors in August 2013.

In August 2017 scaffolding went up at the front of the landmark building and part of its front wall was removed so remedial work could take place.

AH2 property developers say they ‘are excited to regenerate this vacant site, into a high-quality residential scheme offering a mix of one and two bedroom apartments for local people’.

If plans are approved the original listed building will undergo a ‘sympathetic restoration’, saving it from falling into an extended period of vacancy and deterioration.

AH2 say they want to do an extensive refurbishment of the wrought iron and glass canopy running in front of the retail units at ground floor level, which will add to the attractiveness of Spring Gardens and Terrace Road.