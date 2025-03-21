High Peak Borough Council backs plans for new north and south authorities for Derbyshire under Government shake-up

High Peak Borough Council’s Leader has told how the council has backed plans for a new potential two-layer unitary authority with a north and south split across the county to ensure it continues to have a say on the Government’s proposed reorganisation of Local Government.

The council agreed unanimously at a meeting on March 19 at The Pavilion Gardens, in Buxton, in favour and, so far, reportedly in agreement with the county’s seven other district and borough councils’ joint initial proposals to be submitted to Government by a March 21 deadline despite Derbyshire County Council’s desire for a single super-council unitary authority.

Local authorities in two-tier areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils face an uncertain future after the Labour Government’s Local Government Reorganisation White Paper proposals include potentially setting up single, unitary authorities across England with an elected mayor in counties by merging or scrapping councils in two-tier authority areas.

High Peak Borough Council Leader, Cllr Anthony McKeown, said: “We weren’t expecting to have to reorganise ourselves before the White Paper landed, but that is what the Government wants, and so we have a duty to engage with the process and help shape what comes next – or risk having reorganisation imposed on us to the potential detriment of our residents.

“Disappointingly and without any consultation with the other Derbyshire councils, Derbyshire County Council sought to delay its elections and went public with a plan for a Derbyshire-wide unitary that would absorb all the districts and boroughs and leave Derby on its current boundary and wholly surrounded, missing some of the requirements of any future proposals.

“We decided to take the time to explore a range of possible options with our neighbours, considering 15 options before reaching the two recommended in the interim plan.

“We don’t believe Derbyshire County Council’s plans for a single unitary council covering the whole of Derbyshire, excluding Derby, and serving a population of over 800,000 residents is the right approach. The organisation would be too large and too far removed from the diverse communities that we serve.

“I am therefore delighted that High Peak councillors, unanimously, on a cross-party basis, have given the green light to submit the interim plan and continue to work with our district, borough and city partners towards a final proposal in November.”

Proposals from Derbyshire’s eight district and borough councils for a two-layer system include one option where Amber Valley Borough Council would be part of a northern unitary council alongside High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and Bolsover District Council.

A second option could see the formation of a separate southern unitary council with Derby City Council, South Derbyshire District Council, and Erewash Borough Council with Amber Valley Borough Council moving from the northern unitary council to join the southern unitary council.

The Derbyshire district and borough councils have stated the options maintain the historic areas of Derbyshire and provide an opportunity to work in partnership with others with the right size and allow for continued engagement with the newly-formed East Midlands Combined County Authority.

They have also argued Derbyshire County Council’s proposal for a single unitary council under LGR excluding Derby City Council is not the right approach because of the county’s scale with a population of over 800,000 people and size of the county.

The eight Derbyshire district and borough councils have also argued the county council’s plans would create a ‘doughnut effect’ around Derby city leading to inefficient delivery of services, stifling economic and housing growth and creating a significant disparity between Derbyshire and Derby in terms of population and taxbase.

Derbyshire County Council previously approved its LGR report plan for its initial proposals at a council meeting in February for the county council to adopt a proactive approach while working with other councils to approve a single unitary council as its preferred option.

County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has stated he hopes LGR will bring value for money, better use of resources, and social service delivery that is efficient, safe and responsible.

Cllr Lewis also says he is determined to protect Derbyshire’s boundaries and he criticised MPs pushing ‘wildly different ideas’ raising concerns about carving up the county after suggestions that parts of the High Peak may go to Tameside.

Derbyshire’s county council, Derby City Council, and the eight district and borough councils along with councils across England were given a March 21 deadline to submit their interim LGR proposals to the Labour Government before all the councils have to submit full and final proposals by November 28.

The possible changes, according to High Peak Borough Council, are also expected to end its successful 15-year-old alliance with neighbouring Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

Derby City Council, which had indicated support for the district and boroughs’ proposals for a two-layer unitary authority, is expected to delay its decision on the initial proposals after a lengthy debate at a recent meeting proved inconclusive.

A consultation process is due to seek the views of residents, businesses, community representations and public sector partners particularly those in Amber Valley which may be placed in either of the proposed northern or southern unitary councils.

Government LGR plans also include hopes for new mayoral elections to be in place as soon as 2026 and the first newly-changed councils could be running by 2028.

Cllr McKeown said: “Work will now continue to develop the proposal further, including stakeholders and residents having the chance to have their say before November’s submission.”

He added that work will be undertaken to ensure that either as part of East Midlands County Combined Authority or any new unitary councils, High Peak’s voice and input will be heard by neighbouring areas to help shape services that are provided to best meet local needs.

The Government has argued that LGR plans will include elected mayors with more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

But critics are concerned about the loss of district and borough councils, a risk of greater Government control, the removal of local decision-making, tax increases, powers being taken away from communities and some also doubt the plans will create savings.

Derbyshire’s eight district and borough councils include Amber Valley Borough Council, Bolsover District Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council. Erewash Borough Council, High Peak Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, and South Derbyshire District Council.