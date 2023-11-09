En route to the bustling Leek ‘Sunday Supplement Market’, I made a delightful detour to High Peak Bookstore with my daughter. Here are my reflections on our memorable visit.

Savouring aromatic coffee and treats at High Peak Bookstore & Café, where literature meets culinary bliss amid the stunning Peak District scenery.

As my family are over in Leek, our regular jaunts through the breathtaking scenery of the Peak District always call for a mandatory stop at the High Peak Bookstore and Café near Buxton, a tradition my daughter and I hold dear.

Nestled conveniently within reach of Buxton, Ashbourne, Bakewell, and Matlock this hidden gem is perfectly positioned to cater to the diverse attractions of the Peak District and the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bookstore is our cherished haven, open throughout the week:

High Peak Bookstore caters to every age group and interest, boasting an impressive array of books across various genres.

Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm

Stepping into High Peak Bookstore and Café is akin to entering a world of woodland charm. The diverse collection of books spans across various genres and age groups, all reasonably priced, and some even boasting tempting discounts. The children's section, exuding warmth and comfort, is a haven for young book lovers, offering everything from sturdy board books to the latest teenage reads.

In addition to its literary treasures, the store entices visitors with an array of exquisite gift items, ranging from elegant stationery to tasteful coasters, mugs, and delightful ornaments, ensuring a memorable shopping experience for every guest.

The children's area boasts an impressive collection of books and charming decor, with young readers tucked into every nook, engrossed in their beloved stories.

The highlight of our visit, particularly for my daughter, was the café. The tantalising aroma of freshly brewed teas and coffees greeted us, accompanied by an irresistible selection of homemade delicacies. The Derbyshire oatcake and the mouthwatering homemade quiche left an indelible mark on our taste buds, making this café a must-visit for anyone exploring the area.

Advertisement

Immersed in the breathtaking panoramas of the Peak District, we relished our tasty treats and came to appreciate that High Peak Bookstore & Café transcends being a mere stopover, offering a truly enriching experience. With its captivating blend of literary gems, mouthwatering delicacies, and a warm, inviting ambience, this quaint spot stands as a living testament to the timeless enchantment of traditional bookstores, providing solace and delight to all who step inside.