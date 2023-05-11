High Peak arts group reaches TV final but needs your vote to secure £70,000 winnings

High peak Community Arts have made it the final of Granada Reports but now need your votes to secure the £70,000 winnings. Pic submitted

If they win, the money will have a huge impact on improving the mental health challenges faced by children, young people and adults in rural areas, through a project called ‘It’s in Our Nature’.

Alison Bowry from High Peak Community Arts said: “We are thrilled to be in the final and we need your vote, to help support the mental health of many people in the High Peak.

“We know from over 30 years’ experience that being involved in arts projects improves mental health.

“Last year alone, adult participants reported feeling better after arts workshops on 96 per cent of occasions, and 79 per cent reported improvements in their longer term wellbeing.”

A record 4.3 million mental health referrals were made in 2021 in the UK.

With NHS services already stretched beyond capacity, the role fulfilled by charities such as High Peak Community Arts becomes ever more crucial offering much needed support within our local area.

In rural areas like the High Peak, services are more limited and difficult for people to reach, making this work vital to communities.

Sophie Mackreth, Youth Arts Manager for High Peak Community Arts said: “The NHS aims to provide treatment within 30 days, the Derbyshire average is 40 days, but we know people who have waited a year and a half.

“This project gives a chance to reach more people and work out how to meet this rising demand.”

One of their young participants said, being a member of High Peak Community Arts has been a ‘lifeline for me. I don’t think I’d still be here without it’.

‘It’s In Our Nature’ - the new arts project where children and adults will work together to overcome their mental health challenges - is through to the last five finalists in the Granada region, and is up against projects from Cumbria, Manchester and Liverpool and is the only project in Derbyshire.

To vote visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/

Voting opens Monday May, 15 until midday on Friday May, 26.