High Peak Community Arts provides opportunities for people to participate in high quality creative arts projects.

The group focuses on those with the least access to the arts and culture and they believe the arts can be a tool for change in people’s lives.

Now the group is looking for new trustees to help steer the group going forward.

High Peak Community Arts is looking for a new trustee to help take the charity forward. Photo submitted

Staff member since 1990, Alison Bowry said: “Our staff and board have a wealth of experience, but we are looking specifically for people with skills and experience in HR and finance.

“In particular we are looking for someone to join with a view to becoming Treasurer in the near future.”

The small vibrant charity delivers much needed creative arts projects with a diverse range of participants across the district.

High Peak Community Arts has been providing high quality arts and creative projects since 1979.

Their current programme includes, early years, children and young people, adults experiencing mental health challenges and a new project developing work with neurodivergent adults.

They are passionate about opening the arts to those with the least access, and supporting all the benefits this can bring.

Some of their past projects have included a multigenerational art book where the High Peak A, B, Cs were written down as well as mosaics in community gardens and using art as therapy.

The role of a trustee is to contribute to the vision for the future for High Peak Community Arts, oversee the work of the staff team and ensure good working practice within the organisation.There are only five or six management meetings per year, plus optional extra sub-groups, and the charity supports trustees with their expenses, for example, travel to meetings.