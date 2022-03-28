High Peak arts charity celebrates move to bigger premises in New Mills

High Peak Community Arts (HPCA) had been based in High Lea Hall in High Lea Park, New Mills for 33 years.

But the charity is now looking to the future after picking up the keys to a bigger venue in the former adult education centre on Spring Bank, also in New Mills.

The arts charity made the move in February.

High Peak Community Arts, Alison Bowry and Sophie Mackreth with chair of the trustees Dawn Bryan

Sophie Mackreth, the youth arts programme manager for High Peak Community Arts, said: “Moving is always stressful for anyone whether you are moving house or like us relocating our work life but we’re here and we’ve weathered the storm and gone through the period of great upheaval and we’re in our new home.”

HPCA made the move after being served notice by New Mills Town Council who have now brought in the New Mills Heritage and Information Centre to occupy the building.

The new building is being leased to HPCA from Derbyshire County Council.

Sophie said: “We’ve only got the lease for one year and we really hope the council will extend it.”

High Peak Community Arts' new home in the former adult education building on Spring Bank

HPCA has been bringing art to the people of High Peak who may not normally have access to such programmes since 1979.

The group runs two main projects; a youth arts scheme and an arts and wellbeing programme.

The arts and wellbeing programme includes Project eARTh, which provides an outlet for people experiencing mental distress while the youth arts scheme offers a variety of ways to engage young people with art and media.

Sophie said: “We have a bigger, and warmer, space to deliver our art to the community which is great and we all wish the town council well with its plans for the building.

"For us our next challenge is to secure more funding.

"We have sadly lost some of our regular income from grants as the whole world tightens its belt but we are still getting funding for the individual projects we do so that’s good news.

"Having the chance to do art is so beneficial and we want to help continue to deliver art to those who would not experience it or those who need an escape from their own life for as long as we can.”