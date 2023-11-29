There have been mixed views following a judicial review made by a High Court judge who dismissed issues surrounding the construction of the new A57 Link Road.

Last month a judicial review was heard at the High Court, regarding the Secretary of State for Transport’s decision to grant the A57 Link Roads scheme a development consent order.The challenge focussed on two main areas. Firstly on the way cumulative carbon assessments were carried out, along with local plans. And secondly on how alternative options and their impact on the green belt were considered.On Friday November, 17 the judge, Ms Justice Thornton, dismissed the argument on ground two of the challenge.

National Highways said: “We welcome the decision made by the High Court.

“As the legal proceedings for this are ongoing, we cannot comment any further until all matters have been addressed by the courts.“We remain committed to delivering this vital project and the benefits it will bring to the local community.

“We believe our proposals will provide much-needed relief for drivers and businesses that use this important route every day, while delivering an economic boost to the Greater Manchester and Sheffield city regions.”

The Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project is trying to improve congested journeys between Sheffield and Manchester.

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “The High Court has just issued a ruling on the legal challenge to try and block the Mottram Bypass.

“I am delighted to report that the legal challenge has been rejected.”

However the High Peak Green party has now spoken out.

A party spokesperson said: “High Peak Green Party is disappointed with last week’s court judgement about the proposed A57 Link Roads Scheme.

“We disagree that the benefits of the scheme outweigh its adverse effects, including its harm to the Green Belt.

“The judgement concluded these benefits included reduced congestion and improved journey time through Hollingworth and Tintwistle.

“We cannot see how this can be the case given that the proposed scheme doesn’t by-pass these long-suffering communities at all.

“Glossop is likely to see an increase in traffic if the new roads are built.”