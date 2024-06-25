Heritage Centre and café officially opens in New Mills
The historic High Lea Hall in High Lea Park has welcomed its first visitors after being shut for more than a year.
A spokesperson for New Mills Town Council, which owns the hall, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the High Lea Hall, Heritage Centre and Café situated in High Lea Park.”
In April 2022 the heritage centre on Rock Mill Lane, which had been part of the town centre for more than 30 years, closed with the former town council controversially looking to relocate it to High Lea Hall.
This move cost the town council more than £83,000 and left a lot of residents angry they had not been consulted.
In 2023, 12 new councillors were elected and had to pick up the pieces of the former town council.
They said at the time their priorities were to re-establish and re-open the Heritage Centre in its new location in High Lea Hall as it had already been closed for 18 months.
Since then the new councillors have worked hard and at the weekend the cafe and heritage centre welcomed its first visitors.
High Lea Hall is now open Thursday to Sunday, 11am 4.30pm with the café serving ice creams, coffee, tea and toast.
A New Mills Town Council spokesperson said: “The adjacent Heritage Centre is wonderful to explore and features a model of our town, complete with a charming miniature train.
“This is the perfect setting to immerse yourself in the local history of New Mills.
“Join us for tasty treats, local history, and family fun. We can't wait to welcome you.”
High Lea Park includes a children's play area, community orchard, woodland walks and public toilets.
The council is now looking for more volunteers at the cafe and heritage centre.
The spokesperson added: “To be sustainable and open regularly moving forward, and beyond, we need the help of local volunteers please, whether it's giving an hour every few weeks or making a more regular commitment.
“ If you're interested in getting involved we would love to hear from you.”
Anyone who can spare a few hours should contact [email protected], or call 01663 743434.
