Heritage at Risk Register highlights 14 Derbyshire buildings and sites which require vital work

Decaying old buildings and neglected conservation areas in Derbyshire have been highlighted in an annual check-up.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT

New additions in the Heritage at Risk Register 2023 include Callow prehistoric settlement and field system at Carr Head Moor, Hathersage, which is vulnerable to scrub and tree growth; Pin Dale lead side veins at Castleton which is susceptible to extensive vehicle damage/erosion and Church of All Saints in Glossop which is in a poor condition with cracking due to structural movement and water ingress within the spire and vestry.

The 25th register highlights the following local authority areas where heritage is at risk:

Amber Valley has entries for eight buildings and structures, three churches and one archaeology site;

Bolsover has entries for two buildings and structures, one archaelogy site and two conservation areas;

Chesterfield has entries for three buildings and structures and one place of worship;

Derbyshire Dales has entries for two buildings and structures, three place of worship and one archaeology site; Erewash has entries for one building or structure, two places of worship and three conservation areas;

High Peak has entries for three buildings and structures, two places of worship and one archaeology site;

North East Derbyshire has entries for one building or structure, one archaeology site and three conservation areas;

Peak District National Park has entries for three archaeology sites.

But there’s bright news for two heritage sites in the county that have been removed from the register. Wingfield Station’s major programme of renovation has preserved the site while Bradley Park Bowl Barrow, a scheduled monument in the Derbyshire Dales which retains archaeological remains, is also no longer considered at risk.

Here are some of the sites in poor or very bad condition throughout Derbyshire which are listed in the register.

Barlborough Hall, which has been a school since the 19th century, is said to be in poor condition with cracked render, significant erosion to the original porch and cramp damage to a second porch. The Heritage At Risk register states: "A repair scheme has been discussed with the owners. No known progress with repairs."

1. Barlborough

Photo: Historic England archive

The Lower Court east wall at 13th century Codnor Castle, a scheduled monument, is in danger of collapse and has been temporarily supported. The site is in a poor state, according to the Heritage at Risk Register. A 16th century farmhouse at the site, which had previously been abandoned and at risk of vandalism, is being refurbished as a dwelling by its current owner.

2. Codnor

Photo: Submitted

These 19th century coke ovens at Unstone, Dronfield are now in very bad condition and continue to decline. They are in divided ownership, a conservation plan and commissioned survey bas been completed but future management is unresolved.

3. Unstone/Dronfield

Photo: Historic England Archives

Torr Vale Mill, an 18th century textile factory, at New Mills is in a poor condition according to the Heritage at Risk Register. Historic England provided a grant for the repair of the main mill building roof. Further phases of work are required on other parts of the site. In recent years this long-term heritage at risk site has seen significant improvement with the creation of a manufacturing unit, events venue, retail units and holiday accommodation.

4. New Mills

Photo: Submitted

