Here’s a round up of the commercial properties for sale now in and around the High Peak.
Check out this list and see if you can find your next venture.
1. Roseleigh Guest House - £1,225,000
This Grade II Listed Victorian property dates back 1871 and is a four storey property of stone construction. Set on the edge of the historic Pavilion Gardens, this well established and reputable guest house enjoys an AA 4 Star Gold Award Rated status and has featured in the Good Hotel Guide for the last six years, 2018 - 2023. The majority of guests are visitors to Buxton and the Peak District National Park. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136223156 Photo: Rightmove
2. GT motor spares - £625,000
Freehold MOT Testing Centre With Retail And Living Accommodation. On the third floor there are two flats which produce a rental income of circa £13,200 per annum. For more information https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/142211009 Photo: rightmove
3. Stars cafe - £35,000
A licenced café business located in Spring Gardens. After running the business for approximately 10 years the current owner is now looking to retire.
Stars Cafe offers a variable menu of cooked breakfasts, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, home-made soups, cakes and more. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86362638 Photo: rightmove
4. Compton Road guest house - £725,000
Well presented 9 bedroom Guest House located in historic Spa Town in Peak District National Park.Located in a historic Spa Town
9 bed Victorian guest house, ideal for residential conversion
Gross turn over £80,000 per annum For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/117810203 Photo: rightmove