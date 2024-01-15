1 . Roseleigh Guest House - £1,225,000

This Grade II Listed Victorian property dates back 1871 and is a four storey property of stone construction. Set on the edge of the historic Pavilion Gardens, this well established and reputable guest house enjoys an AA 4 Star Gold Award Rated status and has featured in the Good Hotel Guide for the last six years, 2018 - 2023. The majority of guests are visitors to Buxton and the Peak District National Park. For more information visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136223156 Photo: Rightmove