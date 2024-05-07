The weather stayed dry and there was something for everyone as Jane Fletcher and Trevor Zoppi pulled off another amazing Spring Fair.

Jane, from JT Events, said: “There were 14 delicious hot food vendors including Thai, Indian, Pizza, Greek, Jamaican, German Sausage, doughnuts.

"We had three local bars with stalls, more than 100 crafty, charitable and community groups who were selling everything from jewellery, cakes, plants, to art, candles and gifts.”

Throughout the day there were three performance areas, 12 live bands, two choirs, drummers, samba band, as well as morris dancers, Billerettes and Clubbercise Zumba fitness.

There was also classic cars in the Square as well as a petting zoo, circus skills, children’s rides and a historical reenactment in the Pavillion Gardens.

A Packed Spring Gardens.jpg A packed Spring Gardens. Photo David Dukesell

Rock Choir by the Crescent Rock Choir by the Crescent. Photo David Dukesell

Buxton Model Boat Club Buxton Model Boat Club. Photo David Dukesell