Here's more than 20 pictures from Buxton Spring Fair but who can you spot?

Thousands of people enjoyed Buxton Spring Fair on the bank holiday this week.
By Lucy Ball
Published 7th May 2024, 13:43 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 13:46 BST

The weather stayed dry and there was something for everyone as Jane Fletcher and Trevor Zoppi pulled off another amazing Spring Fair.

Jane, from JT Events, said: “There were 14 delicious hot food vendors including Thai, Indian, Pizza, Greek, Jamaican, German Sausage, doughnuts.

"We had three local bars with stalls, more than 100 crafty, charitable and community groups who were selling everything from jewellery, cakes, plants, to art, candles and gifts.”

Throughout the day there were three performance areas, 12 live bands, two choirs, drummers, samba band, as well as morris dancers, Billerettes and Clubbercise Zumba fitness.

There was also classic cars in the Square as well as a petting zoo, circus skills, children’s rides and a historical reenactment in the Pavillion Gardens.

A packed Spring Gardens. Photo David Dukesell

1. A Packed Spring Gardens.jpg

A packed Spring Gardens. Photo David Dukesell

Rock Choir by the Crescent. Photo David Dukesell

2. Rock Choir by the Crescent

Rock Choir by the Crescent. Photo David Dukesell

Buxton Model Boat Club. Photo David Dukesell

3. Buxton Model Boat Club

Buxton Model Boat Club. Photo David Dukesell

On The Slopes. Photo David Dukesell

4. On The Slopes

On The Slopes. Photo David Dukesell

