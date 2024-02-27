Here’s how you would spend the £350,000 of developers money to improve Harpur Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has already built hundreds new properties in the area and recently submitted plans for 15 new homes on land earmarked for a creche and community centre.

Barratt announced there would be £350,000 put aside under a section 106 agreement to benefit the community if the plans for the additional homes were approved.

A spokesperson for Barratt Homes said: “The substantial funding will be directed towards local projects benefiting residents of Harpur Hill and Buxton, such as enhancing the changing facilities at Haslin Football Pitches or addressing other pressing local needs.”

The junction of Burlow Road and Heathfield Nook where Barratt Homes want to build 15 new properties. Photo Jason Chadwick

They say they are committed to working with the Council and the local community of Harpur Hill to understand where the funds should be allocated.We asked for your views on how the money should be spent.

Cheryl Gee said: “They need to put in a play area for the kids, every new estate should have one.”

Kaye Wood said: “How about leaving it as a free car park so that it can be used for the football pitch, or by those living in the houses when it snows and they can’t get up the hill?

“Perhaps also build some changing rooms and toilets for those using the football pitch.”

Jessica O'Dwyer suggested Barratt should be made to build the football facilities first to a satisfactory standard before they are allowed to build any more houses.

Looking at the wider problems of more homes in the area, Angela Knisely-Marpole said: “There are not enough NHS dentists, doctors, school places for all the extra houses.“

Wendy Wardle said the drains and sewage need serious work doing they cannot take any more houses.

And Kim Shilcock suggested making the developer sell them to young people along with special deals like they did late 1970's early 80's.

Others had problems with the idea of the section 106 money.

Chris Hallam said: “There are enough unoccupied new builds in Buxton without Baratt’s bribing a community to destroy more land, to make money.”