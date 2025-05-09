A community knees up in Sterndale Moor. Photo Alison BrassingtonA community knees up in Sterndale Moor. Photo Alison Brassington
Here's how you have been commemorating VE Day across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 13:23 BST
From dressing up at school to wreath laying the High Peak has come together to honour not just the end of the Second World War but those who gave their lives during the conflict.

Thank you to everyone who has sent in pictures if you are doing anything at the weekend don’t forget to share your pictures with us.

Vicky Bramwell welcomed one of her favourite old clients – a proud Chelsea Pensioner, John Wiseman, who was out doing his bit for VE Day. Photo Crowther Key

Vicky Bramwell welcomed one of her favourite old clients – a proud Chelsea Pensioner, John Wiseman, who was out doing his bit for VE Day. Photo Crowther Key Photo: Crowther Key Estate Agents

A moment to reflect in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo Chapel Branch of the Royal British Legion

A moment to reflect in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo Chapel Branch of the Royal British Legion Photo: Chapel Branch of the Royal British Legion

Amy Frances' son aged five is 'absolutely Lancaster Bomber mad'. She said he has been in his element today at school and although they couldn't quite make it a Lancaster Bomber he was a spitfire pilot instead. Photo Amy Frances.

Amy Frances' son aged five is 'absolutely Lancaster Bomber mad'. She said he has been in his element today at school and although they couldn't quite make it a Lancaster Bomber he was a spitfire pilot instead. Photo Amy Frances. Photo: Amy Frances

A patriotic pooch on VE Day. Photo Henry Smith

A patriotic pooch on VE Day. Photo Henry Smith Photo: Henry Smith

