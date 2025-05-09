Thank you to everyone who has sent in pictures if you are doing anything at the weekend don’t forget to share your pictures with us.
1. Chelsea Pensioner
Vicky Bramwell welcomed one of her favourite old clients – a proud Chelsea Pensioner, John Wiseman, who was out doing his bit for VE Day. Photo Crowther Key Photo: Crowther Key Estate Agents
2. A moment to reflect
A moment to reflect in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo Chapel Branch of the Royal British Legion Photo: Chapel Branch of the Royal British Legion
3. Spitfire pilot
Amy Frances' son aged five is 'absolutely Lancaster Bomber mad'. She said he has been in his element today at school and although they couldn't quite make it a Lancaster Bomber he was a spitfire pilot instead. Photo Amy Frances. Photo: Amy Frances
4. Patriotic Pooch
A patriotic pooch on VE Day. Photo Henry Smith Photo: Henry Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.