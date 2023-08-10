Here’s how you can see three polar bears on the edge of the Peak District

Three polar bears are settling into their new home on the edge of the Peak District - only the second place in England where visitors can see the beautiful animals.

Last week a mother polar bear named Hope and her two sons, Nanook and Noori moved into Peak Wildlife Park.

The 53° North Polar Bear Reserve offers the family five acres to play in and the split exhibit provides large, 8m deep pools, rugged terrain and stimulating enrichment for the bears.

James Butler the park’s director said: “Our team and contractors have worked tirelessly to ensure that Hope, Nanook, and Noori have a safe, comfortable, and enriching home.

For all of August the arrival of the polar bears is being celebrated at Peak Wildlife Park. Pic submit

“We believe this exhibit will not only be an amazing attraction for our guests but will also serve as a platform to raise awareness about the critical conservation efforts needed to protect polar bears and their fragile ecosystem."

The new 53° North Polar Bear Reserve further solidifies the park's mission to inspire awe, respect, and understanding for the natural world.

As ambassadors for their species, Hope, Nanook, and Noori will play a crucial role in educating visitors about the effects of climate change and its impact on polar bear populations.

Through informative signage and engaging educational programs, visitors will learn about the importance of preserving Arctic habitats and the role each individual can play in safeguarding these magnificent animals for future generations.

Three polar bears have been unveiled at Peak Wildlife Park. Pic submit

James said: “This exciting addition makes Peak Wildlife Park only the second place in England to offer visitors an unforgettable and immersive experience with these iconic animals.”

The park officially opened in 2015, featuring a range of animals such as lemurs, penguins, and wallabies. Since then, the park has continued to expand, with new species and exhibits being introduced to further diversify the park's offerings.

The grand opening of 53° North Polar Bear Reserve will continue through all of August.

The park, in Winkhill, Leek, is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and weekends 10am to 6pm.

Tickets for under 2s are free, under 16s £16.95 and adults £18.95.