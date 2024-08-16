Here’s how you can see Edale Mountain Rescue on TV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first episode of a new series Rescue 999: Seconds to Save a Life will air on Friday August, 16 and follow dramatic real-life rescues from mountain rescue, air ambulances and other rescue charities at sea and on land.
An Edale Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “The first one is a fallen climber and the second, which will be shown on Friday August 30, follows an injured walker.
“Set your reminders, buy your TV snacks and be sure to watch us.”
During the first episode the team assists a fallen climber who has fallen five metres down a rock with potential life threatening injuries.
People are already looking forward to watching the show and speaking on social media after the show announcement was made one person said: “I am forever grateful to all the Edale Mountain Rescue Team and also Wood Head after you came to my rescue two and a half years ago after I broke my ankle in three places.
“Thank you for the amazing work you all do, I've raised a good amount over the time and always donate if I see the team collecting.”
Another added: “I'll be forever grateful for your services four years ago when l managed a dislocation and trimaleor fracture.”
The show will air on Channel 5 and My 5 at 8pm.
