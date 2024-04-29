Here’s everything you need to know about Buxton’s Spring Fair
Organised by J T Events Spring Fair brings thousands of people into the town for a day of celebration.
Jane Fletcher said: “Joining us at Buxton spring fair on Monday 6th May on the Market Place is the Peak District National Park with the first ever ‘moor in a van’ – the Bogtastic mobile exhibition vehicle.”
The van is full of interesting and exciting games, videos and interactive experiences to educate and inspire everyone about the mysterious world of blanket bogs; where bizarre plants live alongside magical animals.
Moors for the Future Partnership have been restoring the moorlands of the Peak District and South Pennines for the last 21 years and are currently working on sites in the Goyt Valley and The Roaches.
There will also be the Standard Steam Loco Company, they will be situated near the Pump room in The Crescent.
Jane said: ”The group are actually building a steam engine and would love your support on the day.”
Their aim is to administer the re-creation, operation and maintenance of a lost class of British steam locomotive, using original design drawings, but incorporating 21st century design and manufacturing techniques.
Throughout the day there will be stalls and groups taking over The Springs, Terrace Road, and in front of The Crescent.
Travel Derbyshire will be on the Market place near Sainsburys.
The Community Bus Champions will be on hand to raise awareness and talk to people about local bus services, and provide timetables, maps, and free bus ‘taster’ tickets.
Jane said: “Cheap Shades will be headlining the Crescent stage this year.
“Come along and see them at 4pm.
“There will be entertainment and bands at three different performance areas within the town centre all day.”
A spokesperson for Buxton Weather Watch said: “Bank Holiday weekend looks to begin very pleasant in respect to temperatures.
“I must stress next week is looking much better and obviously warmer but some rain is possible some days, mostly in the form of showers which are hit and miss.
“It still looks like turning colder again the following week, but things could change.”