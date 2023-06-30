Guides and Brownies pictured at last year's carnival in Buxton. Pic Jason Chadwick

The Buxton Wells Dressing Festival starts on Sunday with at 2pm with the Blessing of the Wells at The Well, Buxton Market Place.This is followed by the Crowning of the Queen at St John's Church Buxton at 3.15pm.

Throughout the week there will be lots going on including the opening of the fair on the Market Place on Wednesday July, 5.

A car treasure hunt is running this year on Friday July, 7 starting at St Anne’s Well by The Crescent at 6.30pm. £5 entry per car with the winner taking home £40 and a trophy.

On Carnival Day which is Saturday July, 8 there will be the Pet Dog Show in Pavilion Gardens at 11am.

Chair of the carnival committee Richard Lower said: “We are all really excited for carnival this year.

“There is going to be something a bit different as we are working with the Thai tourist board and there will be displays and dancers from Thailand to promote the country as a place to visit.

“This has been organised through restaurant owners Simply Thai and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they do.”

“There will be a flypast this year from a Lancaster bomber but as always this is not organised by the carnival committee.”Between 1.30pm and 2.30pm New Wye Street, Spring Gardens, Bath Road - the junction with High Street; Bath Road, junction with Macclesfield Road will be closed.

The Buxton Carnival road race will set off at 1.45pm from Spring Gardens before finishing up on the Market Place.

At 2pm the parade will be led by the 2023 Queen..

After the parade the Buxton Queen will then welcome other carnival queens and royalty into the Pavilion Gardens.

Around 4.15pm will be the annual duck race in the gardens which is being organised by Rotary Club.

From 4.30pm to 7pm there will be a free music concert in the gardens

Riahrd added: “We’ve got music and entertainment in the Pavilion Gardens as well as the fair on the Market Place so it’s everything you love about Buxton Carnival.