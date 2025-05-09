Here's every councillor elected for Derbyshire County Council at the May elections – including all 42 Reform UK councillors
Before this year’s elections the Conservatives were in control of the council with 40 councillors, followed by Labour with 15, the Liberal Democrats with four, two Amber Valley Independents, two Independents and one Green Party councillor.
Following this year’s voting, the new makeup of the council is as follows: Reform UK, 42 councillors; Conservatives, 12; Labour, three; Liberal Democrats, three; Green Party, two; independents, two.
This year’s elections had a dip in the overall turnout, falling from 39 percent to 36.2 percent, with polls not aligned with a general election prone to lower participation.
Here are the full results listed alphabetically by district, with candidates listed alphabetically by their surname – as they are listed at the polls. Each division has one elected councillor.
Amber Valley
Alfreton and Somercotes
Stuart Bent – Reform UK – 1,476
Matt Gent – Independent – 37
Russ Hubber – Green Party – 190
Michael Roe – Independent – 40
Elaine Sherman – Labour – 622
Paul Slater – Liberal Democrat – 134
Steve Tomlinson – Conservative – 437
Alport and Duffield
Leo Fox-White – Independent – 19
Rachael Hatchett – Green Party – 1,914
Barry Holliday – Liberal Democrat – 118
James Kerry – Reform UK – 905
Paula Maude – Independent – 3
Mark Spilsbury – Labour – 278
David Taylor – Conservative – 1,067
Freddie Theobald – Independent – 8
Codnor, Aldercar, Langley Mill and Loscoe
Darran Furness – Reform UK – 1,524
Jake Gilbert – Conservative – 477
Paul Jones – Labour – 526
Timothy Knowles – National Front – 18
Angela Mayson – Green Party – 185
Jeremy Miles – Liberal Democrat – 124
Philip Rose – Independent – 260
Heanor
Sue Castillon – Green Party – 231
Jason Edge – Labour – 461
Jerry Marler – Liberal Democrat – 149
Peter Matthews – Reform UK – 1,131
Mayo Oliver – Conservative – 365
Alex Stevenson – Independent – 746
Horsley
John Cowings – Labour – 413
Zita Keats – Independent – 67
Adrian Miller – Liberal Democrat – 136
Richard Morgan – Reform UK – 1,401
Amanda Paget – Conservative – 916
Lian Pizzey – Green Party – 1,080
North Belper
Ben Bellamy – Belper Independents – 726
Michael Greatbatch – Conservative – 789
Martyn Knight – Reform UK – 946
Emma Monkman – Labour – 983
Jamie Walls – Green Party – 576
Mark Wilson – Liberal Democrat – 98
Ripley East
Malc Hibbard – Independent – 66
Julie Hodgson – Liberal Democrat – 154
Tony Holmes – Labour – 802
Steven Knee – Conservative – 597
Mark Simmons – Green Party – 229
Edwin Taylor – Independent – 66
Tony Wilson – Reform UK – 1,505
Ripley West and Crich
Amina Burslem – Labour – 840
Mark Chambers – Reform UK – 1,656
Guy Liggett – Independent – 33
Sally Lowick – Green Party – 419
Paul Moss – Conservative – 1,093
Edward Oakenfull – Independent – 56
Kate Smith – Liberal Democrat – 599
South Belper and Holbrook
Martin Carnell – Reform UK – 951
Mary Dwyer – Labour – 486
Gez Kinsella – Green Party – 1,805
Rob Marshall – Belper Independents – 183
Matt Murray – Conservative – 515
Richard Salmon – Liberal Democrat – 88
Swanwick and Riddings
Alan Abernathy – Independent – 115
James Butler – Labour – 739
Charlotte Cupit – Conservative – 805
Charlotte Gates – Reform UK – 1,554
Dave Hatchett – Green Party – 87
Malvin Trigg – Liberal Democrat – 297
Bolsover
Barlborough and Clowne
Helen Davies – Green Party – 181
David Dixon – Conservative – 666
Dean Eggleston – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 31
Kevin Harper – Reform UK – 2,008 Elected
Steven Raison – Liberal Democrat – 126
Dawn Walton – Labour – 743
Pamela Windley – Independent – 55
Bolsover
Tom Batten – Homeland Party – 84
Jon Dale – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 62
Joan Dixon – Labour – 871
Dorothy Dobbs – Liberal Democrat – 108
Will Fletcher – Conservative – 372
Mike Noble – Green Party – 135
Carol Wood – Reform UK – 1,641 Elected
Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell
Cris Carr – Independent – 397
Joanna Collins – Green Party – 176
Elaine Evans – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Roy Hallett – Reform UK – 1,708 Elected
Natalie Hoy – Conservative – 257
Mick Yates – Labour – 729
Hardwick
Jill Brooks – Green Party – 201
Sharon Coleman – Conservative – 416
David Harvey – Reform UK – 1,925 Elected
Clive Moesby – Labour – 772
Robert Smith – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 26
Leonard Walker – Independent – 129
Shirebrook and Pleasley
Christine Dale – Labour – 666
Helen Oakton – Independent – 117
Sarah Reaney – Reform UK – 1,733 Elected
Ronnie Rogers – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 59
Peter Shepherd – Liberal Democrat – 71
David Taylor – Conservative – 239
Tony Waite – Green Party – 94
South Normanton and Pinxton
Alex Crainic – Labour – 460
Brian Loader – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 28
Ian Mason – Green Party – 192
Julian Siddle – Conservative – 732
Nephi Somerville – Reform UK – 1,795
Chesterfield
Brimington
Carl Chambers – Independent – 30
Dean Collins – Labour – 810
Stephen Hartley – Liberal Democrat – 273
Cheryl Jackson – Independent – 29
Kieron Payne – Independent – 47
Janet Ratcliffe – Green Party – 158
Richard Smith – Reform UK – 1,240 Elected
Wendy Tinley – Conservative – 210
Dunston
Joss Barnes – Reform UK – 1,296 Elected
David Fox – Green Party – 189
Katherine Hollingworth – Liberal Democrat – 237
Jean Innes – Labour – 744
Ian Jerram – Conservative – 224
Kris Stone – Chesterfield Independents – 88
Hasland and Rother
Sue Armenante – Chesterfield Independents – 59
Lisa Blakemore – Labour – 837
Maggie Kellman – Liberal Democrat – 206
Linda Rowley – Conservative – 319
Lewis Whitbread – Reform UK – 1,285 Elected
Darren Yates – Green Party – 747
Linacre and Loundsley Green
David Jones – Chesterfield Independents – 69
Alex Millward – Reform UK – 1,141 Elected
Paul Niblock – Liberal Democrats – 948
Katherine Noble – Green Party – 250
Sanjoy Sen – Conservative – 633
Elizabeth Smith – Labour – 890
Spire
Ed Fordham – Liberal Democrat – 1,248 Elected
Alan Heathcote – Chesterfield Independents – 41
Vicky Noble – Green Party – 250
Ludwig Ramsey – Labour – 774
Caz Smyth – Reform UK – 992
Swaroop Surendranathan Pillai – Conservative – 269
Staveley
Dawn Abbott – Reform UK – 1,183 Elected
Mick Bagshaw – Independent – 257
Anne-Frances Haynes – Labour – 760
Louis Hollingworth – Green Party – 124
Paul Jacobs – Liberal Democrat – 103
Andy Jervis – Conservative – 146
Paul Mann – Independent – 300
Staveley North and Whittington
Barry Bingham – Liberal Democrat – 1,200
Rose Clark – Chesterfield Independents – 21
Mark Cliff – Reform UK – 1,324 Elected
Martin Hibbert – Independent – 65
Allan Ogle – Labour – 525
Carolyn Renwick – Conservative – 106
Simon Swift – Green Party – 112
Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe
Adele Downer – Chesterfield Independents – 51
Alexandra Fawbert – Labour – 1,025
Jacob Rodgers – Conservative – 306
Tom Snowdon – Liberal Democrat – 1276 Elected
David Wadsworth – Green Party – 263
Helen Ward – Reform UK – 1128
Derbyshire Dales
Ashbourne South
Georgina Blair – Green Party – 234
Steve Bull – Conservative – 1,644
Alexy King – Labour – 359
Jeremy Ruse – Reform UK – 1,327
Robin Shirtcliffe – Liberal Democrat – 516
Gavin Webb – Independent – 136
Bakewell
Max Bethell – Reform UK – 1,223
Neil Buttle – Green Party – 619
Claire Cadogan – Liberal Democrat – 472
Diane Fletcher – Labour – 1,211
Alasdair Sutton – Conservative – 1,494
Derwent Valley
Ian Barfield – Liberal Democrat – 841
Kate Burnett – Reform UK – 1,130
Susan Hobson – Conservative – 1,307
Laura Mellstrom – Green Party – 426
Trevor Page – Labour – 519
Dovedale and Ashbourne North
Nick Adams – Reform UK – 1,517
Peter Dobbs – Liberal Democrat – 540
John Hill – Green Party – 454
Stuart Lees – Conservative – 1,270
Lucy Peacock – Labour – 454
Matlock
Sue Burfoot – Liberal Democrat – 2,007
Gareth Gee – Conservative – 399
Sarah Halliwell – Labour – 439
Nicola Peltell – Green Party – 244
Juliette Stevens – Reform UK – 974
Wirksworth
John Green – Green Party – 569
Adrian Hunter – Reform UK – 1,306
Jason Knighton – Liberal Democrat – 314
Dermot Murphy – Conservative – 941
Richard Oliver – Labour – 1,244
Erewash
Breadsall and West Hallam
Neil Barnes – Labour – 442
Kendal Greaves – Green Party – 209
Carol Hart – Conservative – 1,437
Ian Mcleod – Reform UK – 1,064
Robert Mee – Liberal Democrat – 321
Breaston
Garry Hickton – Conservative – 1,211
John Lawson – Reform – 1,512
Greg Maskalick – Labour – 619
Ann Mills – Green Party – 427
Alexander Richards – Liberal Democrat – 269
Ilkeston Central
David Dodson – Liberal Democrat – 178
Robert Flatley – Conservative – 555
Josy Hare – Labour – 607
Richard Hatfield – Reform UK – 1,914
Heather Hierons – Green Party – 210
Ilkeston North
Linda Burns – Labour – 569
Lauren Mckie – Green Party – 198
Dan Price – Reform UK – 1,814
Angela Togni – Liberal Democrat – 198
Michael White – Conservative – 469
Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam
James Dawson – Labour – 440
Deena Draycott – Green Party – 199
Simon Mabbott – Reform UK – 1,405
Kevin Miller – Conservative – 386
Jennifer Smith – Liberal Democrat – 109
Long Eaton North
Jack Bradley – Reform UK – 1,121
George Carr-Williamson – Labour – 767
Bethan Eddy – Conservative – 720
Jane Oseman – Liberal Democrat – 295
Graham Tavener – Green Party – 228
Long Eaton South
Rachel Allen – Liberal Democrat – 239
Jodie Brown – Reform UK – 1,115
Joel Bryan – Labour – 771
Mell Catori – Green Party – 227
Lorna Maginnis – Conservative – 228
Sandiacre
Daisy Forster – Labour – 495
Wayne Major – Conservative – 1,298
Dan Naylor – Reform UK – 1,059
Kristopher Watts – Liberal Democrat – 181
Sawley
James Archer – Liberal Democrat – 498
Dave Doyle – Labour – 1,031
Paul Maginnis – Conservative – 1,328
Ian Peatfield – Reform UK – 1,311
High Peak
Buxton North and East
Lisa Adamson – Green Party – 349
Louise Glasscoe – Liberal Democrat – 187
Rachael Quinn – Labour – 942
Melandra Smith – Reform UK – 1,075 Elected
Fredrick Walton – Conservative – 566
Buxton South and West
Paul Bohan – Green Party – 333
Linda Grooby – Conservative – 1311 Elected
Charles Lloyd – Independent – 75
Nigel Penn – Reform UK – 1,118
Jane Simm – Liberal Democrat – 158
Martin Willey – Labour – 879
Chapel and Hope Valley
Jason Adshead – Green Party – 937
Sally De Pee – Labour – 969
Michael Eyre – Reform UK – 1,319
Nigel Gourlay – Local Conservative – 1,432 Elected
Thomas Vaughan – Liberal Democrat – 137
Etherow
Tony Brookes – Conservative – 552
Lucy Hudson – Labour – 757
Jason Isherwood – Reform UK – 1,069 Elected
Eileen Reynolds – Green Party – 279
Glossop North
Stewart Gardner – Labour – 1,023
Lee Smith – Reform UK – 744
Linda Walker – Green Party – 303
Jean Wharmby – Conservative – 1,083 Elected
Stephen Worrall – Liberal Democrat – 159
Glossop South
Peter Allen – Green Party – 380
Damien Greenhalgh – Labour – 1,211 Elected
Phil Hesketh – Reform UK – 928
Adie Hopkinson – Conservative – 1,011
Jonathan Parrott – Liberal Democrat – 131
New Mills and Hayfield
Anne Clarke – Labour – 1493 Elected
Charles Jevon – Liberal Democrat – 485
Virginia Priestley – Conservative – 501
Antony Prodromis – Reform UK – 1,005
Jeremy Wight – Green Party – 340
Whaley Bridge
Matthew Firth – Green Party – 118
Ruth George – Independent – 2,662 Elected
David Lomax – Liberal Democrat – 223
Luke Norton – Reform UK – 711
Jacky Sidebottom – Conservative – 785
Jo Taylor – Labour – 168
North East Derbyshire
Clay Cross and Tupton
John Cooper – Labour – 747
Kieran Harley – Green Party – 194
Stephen Reed – Reform UK – 1,353 Elected
Yvonne Shaw – Conservative – 726
Ross Shipman – Independent – 646
Dronfield and Unstone
Alex Dale – Conservative – 1,641 Elected
Naila Dracup – Green Party – 204
Michael Dungworth – Independent – 295
Louis Hutchinson – Reform UK – 1,023
Simon Temple – Liberal Democrat – 288
Jonathan Williams – Labour – 756
Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton
Angelique Foster – Conservative – 1,749 Elected
Ross Griffin – Labour – 813
Roger Hall – Reform UK – 1,479
Gill Mellor – Green Party – 316
Camille Ramshaw – Independent – 51
Martin Wilcock – Liberal Democrat – 305
Eckington and Coal Aston
Jackie Foster – Independent – 229
Mark Foster – Conservative – 1,150
June Hancock – Independent – 21
Jamie Hodgson – Reform UK – 1,429 Elected
Henry Jebb – Liberal Democrat – 82
David Kesteven – Green Party – 220
Steve Pickering – Labour – 740
Killamarsh and Renishaw
Teddy Adlington-Stringer – Green Party – 125
David Elsdon – Reform UK – 1,255
Carol Lacey – Labour – 543
Alex Platts – Conservative – 700
Roger Shelley – Liberal Democrat – 78
Keith Windley – Independent – 24
North Wingfield, Pilsley and Morton
Rowan Adlington – Green Party – 193
Richard Embrey – Conservative – 293
Kevin Gillott – Labour – 1,278
David Hancock – Independent – 122
Darren Muizelaar – Reform UK – 1,436 Elected
Shirland and Wingerwoth
Frank Adlington-Stringer – Green Party – 1,134
Bob Cushing – Labour – 461
Barry Lewis – Conservative – 1,160
Heather Liggett – Independent – 143
Paul Parkin – Reform UK – 1,422 Elected
Sutton
Antony Bingham – Independent – 123
John Harris – Green Party – 240
Robert Reaney – Reform UK – 1,668
Dave Sankey – Conservative – 497
Catherine Tite – Labour – 743
South Derbyshire
Aston
Daniel Corbin – Conservative – 824
Alex Davenport – Liberal Democrat – 221
Alan Graves – Reform UK – 1,030
Ed Green – Labour – 602
Etwall and Findern
Jayne Davies – Liberal Democrat – 407
Martyn Ford – Conservative – 1,005
Tom Handy – Reform UK – 952
Alan Jones – Labour – 542
Hilton
Grahame Andrew – Liberal Democrat – 1,071
Joe Coney – Labour – 383
Andrew Kirke – Conservative – 556
Sam Redfern – Reform UK – 1,424
Linton
Ian Baker – Reform UK – 1,028
Russell Eagling – Liberal Democrat – 52
Matthew Gotheridge – Conservative – 258
Marie Haywood – Labour – 407
Amy Wheelton – Independent – 1,519
Melbourne and Woodville
Andy Dawson – Labour – 899
Charlotte Hill – Reform UK – 1,508
John James – Liberal Democrat – 338
David Muller – Conservative – 671
Repton and Stenson
Neil Atkin – Conservative – 898
Matthew Benfield – Reform UK – 1,247
Stephen Hardwick – Liberal Democrat – 444
Lakhvinder Singh – Labour – 767
Swadlincote East
Angela Archer – Labour – 632
Martin Bromley – Reform UK – 1,394
Jacque Geddes – Conservative – 403
Jonathan Panes – Liberal Democrat – 140
Swadlincote South
Alan Haynes – Labour – 723
James Laing – Liberal Democrat – 146
Paul Oxberry – Reform UK – 1,342
Stuart Swann – Conservative – 575
Swadlincote West
David Bell – Conservative – 391
Richard Haywood – Labour – 690
Tilo Scheel – Liberal Democrat – 149
Joseph Turrell – Reform UK – 1,430
