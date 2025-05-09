Here's every councillor elected for Derbyshire County Council at the May elections – including all 42 Reform UK councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full results of the 2025 Derbyshire County Council elections are now in and Reform UK have won dominant control of the authority.

Before this year’s elections the Conservatives were in control of the council with 40 councillors, followed by Labour with 15, the Liberal Democrats with four, two Amber Valley Independents, two Independents and one Green Party councillor.

Following this year’s voting, the new makeup of the council is as follows: Reform UK, 42 councillors; Conservatives, 12; Labour, three; Liberal Democrats, three; Green Party, two; independents, two.

This year’s elections had a dip in the overall turnout, falling from 39 percent to 36.2 percent, with polls not aligned with a general election prone to lower participation.

Reform Uk Winners. Left To Right, David Elsdon, Jamie Hodgson, Paul Parkin And Stephen Reed, At North East Derbyshire In The Derbyshire County Council Elections.

Here are the full results listed alphabetically by district, with candidates listed alphabetically by their surname – as they are listed at the polls. Each division has one elected councillor.

Amber Valley

Alfreton and Somercotes

Stuart Bent – Reform UK – 1,476

Matt Gent – Independent – 37

Russ Hubber – Green Party – 190

Michael Roe – Independent – 40

Elaine Sherman – Labour – 622

Paul Slater – Liberal Democrat – 134

Steve Tomlinson – Conservative – 437

Alport and Duffield

Leo Fox-White – Independent – 19

Rachael Hatchett – Green Party – 1,914

Barry Holliday – Liberal Democrat – 118

James Kerry – Reform UK – 905

Paula Maude – Independent – 3

Mark Spilsbury – Labour – 278

David Taylor – Conservative – 1,067

Freddie Theobald – Independent – 8

Codnor, Aldercar, Langley Mill and Loscoe

Darran Furness – Reform UK – 1,524

Jake Gilbert – Conservative – 477

Paul Jones – Labour – 526

Timothy Knowles – National Front – 18

Angela Mayson – Green Party – 185

Jeremy Miles – Liberal Democrat – 124

Philip Rose – Independent – 260

Heanor

Sue Castillon – Green Party – 231

Jason Edge – Labour – 461

Jerry Marler – Liberal Democrat – 149

Peter Matthews – Reform UK – 1,131

Mayo Oliver – Conservative – 365

Alex Stevenson – Independent – 746

Horsley

John Cowings – Labour – 413

Zita Keats – Independent – 67

Adrian Miller – Liberal Democrat – 136

Richard Morgan – Reform UK – 1,401

Amanda Paget – Conservative – 916

Lian Pizzey – Green Party – 1,080

North Belper

Ben Bellamy – Belper Independents – 726

Michael Greatbatch – Conservative – 789

Martyn Knight – Reform UK – 946

Emma Monkman – Labour – 983

Jamie Walls – Green Party – 576

Mark Wilson – Liberal Democrat – 98

Ripley East

Malc Hibbard – Independent – 66

Julie Hodgson – Liberal Democrat – 154

Tony Holmes – Labour – 802

Steven Knee – Conservative – 597

Mark Simmons – Green Party – 229

Edwin Taylor – Independent – 66

Tony Wilson – Reform UK – 1,505

Ripley West and Crich

Amina Burslem – Labour – 840

Mark Chambers – Reform UK – 1,656

Guy Liggett – Independent – 33

Sally Lowick – Green Party – 419

Paul Moss – Conservative – 1,093

Edward Oakenfull – Independent – 56

Kate Smith – Liberal Democrat – 599

South Belper and Holbrook

Martin Carnell – Reform UK – 951

Mary Dwyer – Labour – 486

Gez Kinsella – Green Party – 1,805

Rob Marshall – Belper Independents – 183

Matt Murray – Conservative – 515

Richard Salmon – Liberal Democrat – 88

Swanwick and Riddings

Alan Abernathy – Independent – 115

James Butler – Labour – 739

Charlotte Cupit – Conservative – 805

Charlotte Gates – Reform UK – 1,554

Dave Hatchett – Green Party – 87

Malvin Trigg – Liberal Democrat – 297

Bolsover

Barlborough and Clowne

Helen Davies – Green Party – 181

David Dixon – Conservative – 666

Dean Eggleston – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 31

Kevin Harper – Reform UK – 2,008 Elected

Steven Raison – Liberal Democrat – 126

Dawn Walton – Labour – 743

Pamela Windley – Independent – 55

Bolsover

Tom Batten – Homeland Party – 84

Jon Dale – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 62

Joan Dixon – Labour – 871

Dorothy Dobbs – Liberal Democrat – 108

Will Fletcher – Conservative – 372

Mike Noble – Green Party – 135

Carol Wood – Reform UK – 1,641 Elected

Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell

Cris Carr – Independent – 397

Joanna Collins – Green Party – 176

Elaine Evans – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Roy Hallett – Reform UK – 1,708 Elected

Natalie Hoy – Conservative – 257

Mick Yates – Labour – 729

Hardwick

Jill Brooks – Green Party – 201

Sharon Coleman – Conservative – 416

David Harvey – Reform UK – 1,925 Elected

Clive Moesby – Labour – 772

Robert Smith – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 26

Leonard Walker – Independent – 129

Shirebrook and Pleasley

Christine Dale – Labour – 666

Helen Oakton – Independent – 117

Sarah Reaney – Reform UK – 1,733 Elected

Ronnie Rogers – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 59

Peter Shepherd – Liberal Democrat – 71

David Taylor – Conservative – 239

Tony Waite – Green Party – 94

South Normanton and Pinxton

Alex Crainic – Labour – 460

Brian Loader – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 28

Ian Mason – Green Party – 192

Julian Siddle – Conservative – 732

Nephi Somerville – Reform UK – 1,795

Chesterfield

Brimington

Carl Chambers – Independent – 30

Dean Collins – Labour – 810

Stephen Hartley – Liberal Democrat – 273

Cheryl Jackson – Independent – 29

Kieron Payne – Independent – 47

Janet Ratcliffe – Green Party – 158

Richard Smith – Reform UK – 1,240 Elected

Wendy Tinley – Conservative – 210

Dunston

Joss Barnes – Reform UK – 1,296 Elected

David Fox – Green Party – 189

Katherine Hollingworth – Liberal Democrat – 237

Jean Innes – Labour – 744

Ian Jerram – Conservative – 224

Kris Stone – Chesterfield Independents – 88

Hasland and Rother

Sue Armenante – Chesterfield Independents – 59

Lisa Blakemore – Labour – 837

Maggie Kellman – Liberal Democrat – 206

Linda Rowley – Conservative – 319

Lewis Whitbread – Reform UK – 1,285 Elected

Darren Yates – Green Party – 747

Linacre and Loundsley Green

David Jones – Chesterfield Independents – 69

Alex Millward – Reform UK – 1,141 Elected

Paul Niblock – Liberal Democrats – 948

Katherine Noble – Green Party – 250

Sanjoy Sen – Conservative – 633

Elizabeth Smith – Labour – 890

Spire

Ed Fordham – Liberal Democrat – 1,248 Elected

Alan Heathcote – Chesterfield Independents – 41

Vicky Noble – Green Party – 250

Ludwig Ramsey – Labour – 774

Caz Smyth – Reform UK – 992

Swaroop Surendranathan Pillai – Conservative – 269

Staveley

Dawn Abbott – Reform UK – 1,183 Elected

Mick Bagshaw – Independent – 257

Anne-Frances Haynes – Labour – 760

Louis Hollingworth – Green Party – 124

Paul Jacobs – Liberal Democrat – 103

Andy Jervis – Conservative – 146

Paul Mann – Independent – 300

Staveley North and Whittington

Barry Bingham – Liberal Democrat – 1,200

Rose Clark – Chesterfield Independents – 21

Mark Cliff – Reform UK – 1,324 Elected

Martin Hibbert – Independent – 65

Allan Ogle – Labour – 525

Carolyn Renwick – Conservative – 106

Simon Swift – Green Party – 112

Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe

Adele Downer – Chesterfield Independents – 51

Alexandra Fawbert – Labour – 1,025

Jacob Rodgers – Conservative – 306

Tom Snowdon – Liberal Democrat – 1276 Elected

David Wadsworth – Green Party – 263

Helen Ward – Reform UK – 1128

Derbyshire Dales

Ashbourne South

Georgina Blair – Green Party – 234

Steve Bull – Conservative – 1,644

Alexy King – Labour – 359

Jeremy Ruse – Reform UK – 1,327

Robin Shirtcliffe – Liberal Democrat – 516

Gavin Webb – Independent – 136

Bakewell

Max Bethell – Reform UK – 1,223

Neil Buttle – Green Party – 619

Claire Cadogan – Liberal Democrat – 472

Diane Fletcher – Labour – 1,211

Alasdair Sutton – Conservative – 1,494

Derwent Valley

Ian Barfield – Liberal Democrat – 841

Kate Burnett – Reform UK – 1,130

Susan Hobson – Conservative – 1,307

Laura Mellstrom – Green Party – 426

Trevor Page – Labour – 519

Dovedale and Ashbourne North

Nick Adams – Reform UK – 1,517

Peter Dobbs – Liberal Democrat – 540

John Hill – Green Party – 454

Stuart Lees – Conservative – 1,270

Lucy Peacock – Labour – 454

Matlock

Sue Burfoot – Liberal Democrat – 2,007

Gareth Gee – Conservative – 399

Sarah Halliwell – Labour – 439

Nicola Peltell – Green Party – 244

Juliette Stevens – Reform UK – 974

Wirksworth

John Green – Green Party – 569

Adrian Hunter – Reform UK – 1,306

Jason Knighton – Liberal Democrat – 314

Dermot Murphy – Conservative – 941

Richard Oliver – Labour – 1,244

Erewash

Breadsall and West Hallam

Neil Barnes – Labour – 442

Kendal Greaves – Green Party – 209

Carol Hart – Conservative – 1,437

Ian Mcleod – Reform UK – 1,064

Robert Mee – Liberal Democrat – 321

Breaston

Garry Hickton – Conservative – 1,211

John Lawson – Reform – 1,512

Greg Maskalick – Labour – 619

Ann Mills – Green Party – 427

Alexander Richards – Liberal Democrat – 269

Ilkeston Central

David Dodson – Liberal Democrat – 178

Robert Flatley – Conservative – 555

Josy Hare – Labour – 607

Richard Hatfield – Reform UK – 1,914

Heather Hierons – Green Party – 210

Ilkeston North

Linda Burns – Labour – 569

Lauren Mckie – Green Party – 198

Dan Price – Reform UK – 1,814

Angela Togni – Liberal Democrat – 198

Michael White – Conservative – 469

Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam

James Dawson – Labour – 440

Deena Draycott – Green Party – 199

Simon Mabbott – Reform UK – 1,405

Kevin Miller – Conservative – 386

Jennifer Smith – Liberal Democrat – 109

Long Eaton North

Jack Bradley – Reform UK – 1,121

George Carr-Williamson – Labour – 767

Bethan Eddy – Conservative – 720

Jane Oseman – Liberal Democrat – 295

Graham Tavener – Green Party – 228

Long Eaton South

Rachel Allen – Liberal Democrat – 239

Jodie Brown – Reform UK – 1,115

Joel Bryan – Labour – 771

Mell Catori – Green Party – 227

Lorna Maginnis – Conservative – 228

Sandiacre

Daisy Forster – Labour – 495

Wayne Major – Conservative – 1,298

Dan Naylor – Reform UK – 1,059

Kristopher Watts – Liberal Democrat – 181

Sawley

James Archer – Liberal Democrat – 498

Dave Doyle – Labour – 1,031

Paul Maginnis – Conservative – 1,328

Ian Peatfield – Reform UK – 1,311

High Peak

Buxton North and East

Lisa Adamson – Green Party – 349

Louise Glasscoe – Liberal Democrat – 187

Rachael Quinn – Labour – 942

Melandra Smith – Reform UK – 1,075 Elected

Fredrick Walton – Conservative – 566

Buxton South and West

Paul Bohan – Green Party – 333

Linda Grooby – Conservative – 1311 Elected

Charles Lloyd – Independent – 75

Nigel Penn – Reform UK – 1,118

Jane Simm – Liberal Democrat – 158

Martin Willey – Labour – 879

Chapel and Hope Valley

Jason Adshead – Green Party – 937

Sally De Pee – Labour – 969

Michael Eyre – Reform UK – 1,319

Nigel Gourlay – Local Conservative – 1,432 Elected

Thomas Vaughan – Liberal Democrat – 137

Etherow

Tony Brookes – Conservative – 552

Lucy Hudson – Labour – 757

Jason Isherwood – Reform UK – 1,069 Elected

Eileen Reynolds – Green Party – 279

Glossop North

Stewart Gardner – Labour – 1,023

Lee Smith – Reform UK – 744

Linda Walker – Green Party – 303

Jean Wharmby – Conservative – 1,083 Elected

Stephen Worrall – Liberal Democrat – 159

Glossop South

Peter Allen – Green Party – 380

Damien Greenhalgh – Labour – 1,211 Elected

Phil Hesketh – Reform UK – 928

Adie Hopkinson – Conservative – 1,011

Jonathan Parrott – Liberal Democrat – 131

New Mills and Hayfield

Anne Clarke – Labour – 1493 Elected

Charles Jevon – Liberal Democrat – 485

Virginia Priestley – Conservative – 501

Antony Prodromis – Reform UK – 1,005

Jeremy Wight – Green Party – 340

Whaley Bridge

Matthew Firth – Green Party – 118

Ruth George – Independent – 2,662 Elected

David Lomax – Liberal Democrat – 223

Luke Norton – Reform UK – 711

Jacky Sidebottom – Conservative – 785

Jo Taylor – Labour – 168

North East Derbyshire

Clay Cross and Tupton

John Cooper – Labour – 747

Kieran Harley – Green Party – 194

Stephen Reed – Reform UK – 1,353 Elected

Yvonne Shaw – Conservative – 726

Ross Shipman – Independent – 646

Dronfield and Unstone

Alex Dale – Conservative – 1,641 Elected

Naila Dracup – Green Party – 204

Michael Dungworth – Independent – 295

Louis Hutchinson – Reform UK – 1,023

Simon Temple – Liberal Democrat – 288

Jonathan Williams – Labour – 756

Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton

Angelique Foster – Conservative – 1,749 Elected

Ross Griffin – Labour – 813

Roger Hall – Reform UK – 1,479

Gill Mellor – Green Party – 316

Camille Ramshaw – Independent – 51

Martin Wilcock – Liberal Democrat – 305

Eckington and Coal Aston

Jackie Foster – Independent – 229

Mark Foster – Conservative – 1,150

June Hancock – Independent – 21

Jamie Hodgson – Reform UK – 1,429 Elected

Henry Jebb – Liberal Democrat – 82

David Kesteven – Green Party – 220

Steve Pickering – Labour – 740

Killamarsh and Renishaw

Teddy Adlington-Stringer – Green Party – 125

David Elsdon – Reform UK – 1,255

Carol Lacey – Labour – 543

Alex Platts – Conservative – 700

Roger Shelley – Liberal Democrat – 78

Keith Windley – Independent – 24

North Wingfield, Pilsley and Morton

Rowan Adlington – Green Party – 193

Richard Embrey – Conservative – 293

Kevin Gillott – Labour – 1,278

David Hancock – Independent – 122

Darren Muizelaar – Reform UK – 1,436 Elected

Shirland and Wingerwoth

Frank Adlington-Stringer – Green Party – 1,134

Bob Cushing – Labour – 461

Barry Lewis – Conservative – 1,160

Heather Liggett – Independent – 143

Paul Parkin – Reform UK – 1,422 Elected

Sutton

Antony Bingham – Independent – 123

John Harris – Green Party – 240

Robert Reaney – Reform UK – 1,668

Dave Sankey – Conservative – 497

Catherine Tite – Labour – 743

South Derbyshire

Aston

Daniel Corbin – Conservative – 824

Alex Davenport – Liberal Democrat – 221

Alan Graves – Reform UK – 1,030

Ed Green – Labour – 602

Etwall and Findern

Jayne Davies – Liberal Democrat – 407

Martyn Ford – Conservative – 1,005

Tom Handy – Reform UK – 952

Alan Jones – Labour – 542

Hilton

Grahame Andrew – Liberal Democrat – 1,071

Joe Coney – Labour – 383

Andrew Kirke – Conservative – 556

Sam Redfern – Reform UK – 1,424

Linton

Ian Baker – Reform UK – 1,028

Russell Eagling – Liberal Democrat – 52

Matthew Gotheridge – Conservative – 258

Marie Haywood – Labour – 407

Amy Wheelton – Independent – 1,519

Melbourne and Woodville

Andy Dawson – Labour – 899

Charlotte Hill – Reform UK – 1,508

John James – Liberal Democrat – 338

David Muller – Conservative – 671

Repton and Stenson

Neil Atkin – Conservative – 898

Matthew Benfield – Reform UK – 1,247

Stephen Hardwick – Liberal Democrat – 444

Lakhvinder Singh – Labour – 767

Swadlincote East

Angela Archer – Labour – 632

Martin Bromley – Reform UK – 1,394

Jacque Geddes – Conservative – 403

Jonathan Panes – Liberal Democrat – 140

Swadlincote South

Alan Haynes – Labour – 723

James Laing – Liberal Democrat – 146

Paul Oxberry – Reform UK – 1,342

Stuart Swann – Conservative – 575

Swadlincote West

David Bell – Conservative – 391

Richard Haywood – Labour – 690

Tilo Scheel – Liberal Democrat – 149

Joseph Turrell – Reform UK – 1,430