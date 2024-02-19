The images have been taken by our photographer Jason Chadwick and capture award presentations, panto rehearsals, sporting moments and community events.
There are also cheque presentations, talent shows and plenty more.
Take a look and see if you or your organisation are featured.
Get more retro content here.
1.
Neil Ferguson-Lee and volunteer Matt Higham celebrate the extension of the Eccclesbourne Valley Railway to Duffield Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Whaley Bridge Primary School
Whaley Bridge Primary School were county winners of the year one primary engineer challenge. Rudi Bowen, Max Bailey, James Dickinson, Anya Nevett, Izzy Arthur and Alfie Atticus-Adey-McGuire are pictured. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. High Peak CVS
A National award for High Peak CVS. Pictured are: James Cross, Nigel Caldwell and Carol Evans Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Harpur Hill Primary
Harpur Hill Primary go through to represent Buxton after winning the sports hall athletics competition held at Buxton Community School Photo: Jason Chadwick