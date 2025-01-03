Our county will always remain one of the most beautiful places to live in the country, with the Peak District, charming villages and some cracking scenery right on our doorstep.
And with spring fast approaching it’s the perfect chance to get your walking boots on and soak up some fresh air and stunning scenery.
Here we showcase just a few idylic spots that you have to get out and enjoy in the coming months.
If you have a scenic picture you would like to share, drop us a line and tell us where it is and why you love it so much.
1. Ladybower Reservoir
An aerial view of Ladybower Reservoir and the the A57 Snake Pass making its way through the Peak District and over the Pennines. It is an area that afford unrivalled views of the Peak District. Photo: Getty Images
2. Matlock Bath
A visit to the neighbouring towns of Matlock and Matlock Bath should feature in everyone’s itinerary for a Derbyshire day out! They occupy a beautiful position in a stunning limestone valley and both offer a wealth of attractions for the whole family. Photo: Getty Images
3. Froggatt Bridge, near Bakewell
Idyllically situated on the banks of the river Wye, Bakewell is the biggest town in the Peak District National Park. With mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards, it's a magnet for painters, photographers and sightseers alike. Photo: Getty Images
4. River Wye, Bakewell
The River Wye is a limestone river in the Peak District. It is 23.9 miles (38.5 km) long, although it is widely quoted as being 15 miles (24 km) long, which refers to the section within the National Park. It is one of the major tributaries of the River Derwent, which flows into the River Trent, and ultimately into the Humber and the North Sea. Photo: Getty Images